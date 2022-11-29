Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
How to recover deleted apps and games on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever accidentally deleted an app or game on your phone or found that some were erased without your knowledge? Well, you aren't alone. Losing software like this is more common than you may initially believe. As complex webs of coding, mobile phone software is always going to mix things up from time to time, even the best Android phones, which may result in losing track of essential settings and menus. Fortunately, AP is here with a step-by-step guide to recover your lost apps and games on your mobile Android device. So if you've noticed something's missing, no worries; we've got you covered with this handy guide.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
petapixel.com
Reikan’s FoCal Mobile Brings Autofocus Calibration to Smartphones
Reikan, the company behind the FoCal automatic lens calibration tool, is bringing its technology to smartphones with the FoCal Mobile app. FoCal says it released its desktop calibration software almost 10 years ago with the goal of bringing fully automatic autofocus calibration to Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D cameras, running only on Windows computers. Since then, the company has expanded its support to include almost 60 Nikon and Canon cameras including the latest Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it also runs on both Windows and macOS. The company has also expanded its feature set to more than just calibration.
9to5Mac
Epic Games 3D scanning app RealityScan now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad
Earlier this year, Epic Games announced a new app called RealityScan that lets users scan objects and turn them into high-fidelity 3D models using the iPhone and iPad camera. After months of beta testing, RealityScan is now finally available for everyone on the iOS App Store. RealityScan uses the iPhone...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip & Flip 5G get Android 13 in the US
Users of Samsung‘s original Galaxy Z Flip foldable in the US, there’s good news for you. The company has released the Android 13 update for your phone. Both 4G and 5G models are picking up the new Android version, complete with One UI 5.0 goodies. Samsung releases Android...
Apple Insider
How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Engadget
Google’s best app of 2022 is an AI art generator, which sounds about right
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google is quickly joining Apple in recognizing the top apps of the year. The company has announced the Google Play Best of 2022 awards, and this year's biggest winners clearly reflect the cultural zeitgeist. The best Android app of the year is Wombo's Dream, an AI art generator — yes, one of the trendiest technologies of the year took top honors. The user's choice winner, meanwhile, is the social media phenomenon BeReal.
petapixel.com
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format
Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
petapixel.com
TTArtisan Takes DSLRs Ultra-Wide with 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for Canon EF and Nikon F-mount cameras. The lens brings DSLRs access to the same lens that has already been available for multiple mirrorless mounts. The $215 lens features a diagonal 180-degree field of view that creates what the company describes...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 could feature Sony’s ‘breakthrough’ camera sensor
Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 Pro lineup will reportedly use Sony’s new image sensor with some significant improvements. The next-gen sensor can seemingly capture more light and reduce overexposure and underexposure in challenging situations. Sony is the primary camera sensor supplier for Apple. The change could allow the 2023...
Engadget
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
It's the first time you can share keys between phone platforms. You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
petapixel.com
Meike Introduces a 25mm f/0.95 Lens for APS-C Cameras
Meike has announced a new 25mm f/0.95 manual focus lens for multiple APS-C camera mounts. The $370 optic is currently available for Sony E mount, with the promise of Fujifilm X, Canon EOS M and RF, and Micro Four Thirds coming next month. The new 25mm f/0.95 has a 35mm...
