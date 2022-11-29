Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever accidentally deleted an app or game on your phone or found that some were erased without your knowledge? Well, you aren't alone. Losing software like this is more common than you may initially believe. As complex webs of coding, mobile phone software is always going to mix things up from time to time, even the best Android phones, which may result in losing track of essential settings and menus. Fortunately, AP is here with a step-by-step guide to recover your lost apps and games on your mobile Android device. So if you've noticed something's missing, no worries; we've got you covered with this handy guide.

