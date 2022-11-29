Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Starship Troopers: Extermination announced for 2023 with new trailer
Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming PvE co-op shooter, has just released a brand-new cinematic trailer with glorious shots of familiar helmets and bugs from the classic IP. According to the description in today’s trailer, developer Offworld Industries will release the game for Early Access on PC sometime in 2023. A release window has not been confirmed.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
otakuusamagazine.com
Farming Life in Another World Anime Shares More Details in First Promo
Kinosuke Naito’s Farming Life in Another World light novel series has an anime adaptation on the way, and the first trailer has arrived to preview the work in progress. The series is set to premiere on January 6, and other details have been divulged along with the start date, including more staff and the first cast members.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
The 10 best video games releasing in December 2022
Despite a shorter release window, December 2022 is full of great new video game releases.
New Fallout 4 expansion is inspired by New Vegas
It’s a good time to be a Fallout fan. The franchise recently celebrated its 25th birthday and even after a quarter of a century (I just made myself feel very old), the Fallout franchise is still going strong. Amazon’s live-action adaption is on the way from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, with the first glimpse seemingly teasing a brand new story.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
TechRadar
Want a Steam Deck? Valve might give you one for free if you watch The Game Awards
Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one you just have to register for its competition and watch along. And we’re not just talking about the base model. People who tune into the show on 4.30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9 have a chance to win the top-end Steam Deck model, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage.
How a team of BioWare veterans are creating the next generation of shared-world survival adventure in Edge 379’s cover game, Nightingale
“The conceit of this game is in many ways a giant sandbox for player stories.”
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Steam Reviews Reaffirm Nostalgia as Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Title and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is easily the most popular online title right now, as it has been breaking records left, right and centre. But it seems that it isn't all hunky dory for the title as a recent Steam review about the title has gained a lot of traction. As spotted by AOTF, a review that was published on Steam and posted on the r/ModernWarfareII Subreddit has been receiving comments and upvotes from thousands of players.
TechRadar
Rockstar will stop you from trading crypto and NFTs in updated GTA Online server guidelines
Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast or prefer to keep bitcoin and the like at a safe, wary distance, it has a wide area of appeal. Some gamers have been making use of it, too, by either playing games that reward you in cryptocurrencies or trading them through online portals.
The Callisto Protocol Xbox review: A brutal, unmissable horror experience
The Callisto Protocol delivers in spades, with terror and fierce monstrosities that are well worth experiencing. Here's our review.
TechRadar
How to watch Irreverent online: stream the new series from anywhere
When a shady deal takes a messy turn, criminal mediator Paulo needs to flee Chicago as quickly as possible, and what better place to lay low than a sleepy beach town in remote Queensland? But in order to cover his tracks, the fugitive needs an iron-clad new identity, and a chance encounter with a crisis-stricken reverend proves that God really does work in mysterious ways. Read on as we explain how to watch Irreverent online from anywhere.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
IGN
Sable - Official PlayStation 5 Release Trailer
The award-winning stunning exploration adventure game Sable has officially released for PlayStation 5. As the young Sable, you’ll leave home to embark on a journey through an alien world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, curious nomads, and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos. The PlayStation 5 release of Sable includes brand-new additional content and PlayStation-exclusive features. Sable is available now on PlayStation 5.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
dotesports.com
Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites
The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Month
Monster Hunter Rise is making the move to all consoles, as the previously Switch-exclusive game will soon be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. Plus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Rise joining the service for consoles, PC, and cloud at launch.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Briefly Delayed Right Before Release
A new game coming to Valve's Steam platform on PC has been briefly delayed right before its launch. Over the past few years, Steam and the Epic Games Store have been somewhat at odds with one another, as Epic has looked to snag timed-exclusivity rights for a number of titles that arrive on PC. And while this game in question has been available on PC for the past year via the Epic Games Store, it will now finally be landing on Steam this time next week.
CNET
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: New Shooters Kick Off December
An Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost a must-have for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
Comments / 0