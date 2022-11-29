Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
'I didn't get hit in the balls': US star Christian Pulisic says he is taking injury 'day-by-day' ahead of Netherlands clash
US Men's National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic shone some light on his mystery injury on Thursday and allayed fears surrounding his fitness heading into Saturday's huge round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Prince William meets US President Joe Biden ahead of climate prize
The Prince of Wales has met US President Joe Biden on the final day of his US trip. Prince William was greeted by Mr Biden following a tour of the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. William and the Princess of Wales have now arrived for a ceremony in...
