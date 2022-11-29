Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
TechRadar
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Hubspot
One of the most indispensable tools for any business with an online presence is email marketing software (opens in new tab). This type of software enables brands to easily send email campaigns to connect with customers. Without an email marketing tool, you’d find it too difficult or even possible to create and manage effective email campaigns.
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Mailerlite
One of the most vital things you can get for your business is email marketing software (opens in new tab). This type of software helps you craft professional email messages to deliver to your customers and keep them engaged. Without it, you’ll find it difficult or even impossible to perform effective email marketing.
TechRadar
MailChimp vs SendGrid
Email marketing software (opens in new tab) is one of the most vital tools you can get for your brand. They enable you to craft professional messages and deliver them to as many email addresses on your subscriber list with the click of a button. Without one, you’ll find it virtually impossible to run an effective email marketing campaign.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
TechRadar
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
TechRadar
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
TechRadar
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
TechRadar
How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation
One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
TechRadar
Huawei's latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds
Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables – a smartwatch and wireless earbuds – into one unlikely combo. The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds will provide users with all the benefits of a smartwatch – being a device that’s both a timepiece and fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. When you want to listen to some tunes, you just have to lift the face of the watch up and take out the buds hidden inside.
TechRadar
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
TechRadar
Spotify Instafest: How to Create your dream festival lineup
Spotify Wrapped - the annual recap of your personal listening habits on the music-streaming platform - is a huge part of internet culture that has cemented itself as a much-anticipated part of the year for many music fans. The Wrapped roundups have flooded our feeds, with friends and family sharing...
TechRadar
OneDrive vs Sharepoint: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and Sharepoint? We evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. The number of different cloud storage solutions on the market today can be overwhelming. And things aren’t made any clearer when two come from the same technology provider. But while Microsoft may have created both SharePoint and OneDrive, the two tools have a few differences (as well as a fair amount of overlap).
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same boring battle
Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year.
TechRadar
The Meta Quest Pro just got the audio update that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 had
The Meta Quest Pro’s latest update has delivered some major improvements that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 was getting, too. The first, and my favorite, is the introduction of background audio. Now when you’re sitting at your virtual desk in Horizon Worrkrooms, or if you’re playing a round of Walkabout Mini Golf, you can enjoy audio that’s playing from the Browser app in the background. Log into your music streaming service of choice, or stick on a podcast, and if the background audio feature is on, you should be able to hear the audio while using a different app.
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
TechRadar
Nvidia patches a whole host of GPU driver security bugs
Nvidia has patched a host of bugs impacting its GPU Display Driver, addressing issues that may have led to "code execution, denial of service, escalation of privileges, information disclosure, or data tampering". The security bulletin addressed 29 vulnerabilities in total, ranging widely in severity, which could see hardware such as...
TechRadar
Samsung unveils GDDR6 memory with a huge capacity upgrade
Samsung has announced its brand-new GDDR6 memory that’s set to solve the requirement of “massive memory and increased computing power” typically required by a workstation for creating objects and environments in virtual spaces. The company calls this the “industry’s first next-generation graphics DRAM technology”, which sees traditional...
Comments / 0