Bode (Max Thieriot) is determined to not be like he used to in order to secure an early release on Fire Country, but that’s easier said than done. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode, he and inmate Rebecca (Fiona Rene) not only exchange stories about what led them to fire camp but also, while cleaning up at a scene, may have just come across the exact item that’s going to cause some trouble for his crew in “Happy to Help.”

11 HOURS AGO