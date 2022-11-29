Read full article on original website
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top
Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Veteran College Football Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
Another Power 5 quarterback has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Virginia starting signal caller Brennan Armstrong is in the portal, according to The Athletic's Max Olson. Armstrong spent five seasons with the Cavaliers and was the team's start for the last three years. Armstrong's 2022 campaign was a major...
Which Bowl Will Oklahoma Play in? Here are the Latest Projections
Here's where all the major news outlets have the Sooners slotted during bowl season.
Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival
Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job
Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon. Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say...
How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame
Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
