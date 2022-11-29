ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland County Investing $1M to Aid Development of Affordable Housing, and More

By Tim Keenan, R.J. King
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
allamericanatlas.com

17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone In Detroit, Michigan

There are so many things to do alone in Detroit that you never have to feel awkward!. Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, is located right along the US-Canadian border, so it’s quite populated. Fortunately, its size and population make it a very touristic city, so there’s plenty to do,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroiters oppose plans for concrete crushing facility in Core City

A new concrete crushing facility is proposed to be built in Core City, less than 100 feet from the house where Joanne Arnold’s family has lived for several decades. The project, she said, “just doesn’t fit” with the need for more housing in the area, or a new center being created nearby for people experiencing homeless.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Advocates urge Detroit to turn down proposed concrete crushing facility

Advocates are urging Detroit officials to stand against a proposed concrete crushing facility in the Core City neighborhood that sits near a highway and residential properties. The nearly 4.7-acre property at 4445 Lawton St. west of downtown is classified as a vacant industrial site, city records show. Developer Murray Wikol, CEO of ProVisions LLC, which lists some of the project information online, is proposing a "very high-impact manufacturing or processing facility" that involves crushing, grading and screening...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy