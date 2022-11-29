ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Police: 75-year-old tourist beaten to death at New Orleans hotel Thursday

NEW ORLEANS - A 75-year-old man from Missouri visiting New Orleans with his family was beaten to death in a hotel late Thursday night. WWL-TV reports New Orleans police were called out to the Avenue Plaza Hotel on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the unresponsive tourist with apparent head trauma.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
BASTROP, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Tina Howell

My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.

"My Southern Family Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving, receiving good reviews. The movie has several ties to Louisiana and not just its setting. My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in September by Evergreen Films at The Cajun Village, which is located in Sorrento in Ascension Parish as well as Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge. Daniel Lewis, who is a native of Sorrento served as the movie's producer.
SORRENTO, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
LOUISIANA STATE

