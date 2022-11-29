ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal

With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
iheart.com

Here's How You Score Free McDonalds For Life With A McGold Card

Free McDonald's For Life With McGold Card Free McDonald's for LIFE. That's what you could have if you hold your own McDonald's McGold Card. Starting on December 3, every order worth at least one dollar on the McDonald's app will qualify customers for a chance to win a card that guarantees two free meals at the chain per week. Three winners will be awarded the MGold Card, plus three extra to give away to friends. The promotion will run until December 25.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
intheknow.com

McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda

When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
Mashed

When Does Costco Stop Serving Food?

Costco has grown a cult-like membership customer base for a reason. Aside from offering thousands of specialty food and household products in bulk, Costco has poised itself as a prime grocery store for never letting customers down, especially after beating Amazon in overall customer satisfaction when it comes to online shopping (via Forbes).
Mashed

You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

A Subway Vending Machine Full of Grab & Go Sandwiches Could Be In Your Town Soon

Subway continues to innovate. First, the chain created its digital Vault, with sandwiches crafted in partnership with top athletes like Tony Romo, Derek Jeter, and more. Now the innovation has led to a reinterpretation of the classic vending machine experience with a new smart fridge. In September, Subway installed its...
HOT 97

Domino’s Pizza Adds Jollof Rice To Its Menu, Nigerians React

Domino’s Pizza has added Jollof Rice to their Nigerian market’s menu. The announced was made on social media Tuesday (Nov. 1). “Introducing the New Domino’s JOLLOF RICE & ROAST CHICKEN! Enjoy this COMBO from N1200 ONLY. Order NOW via www.dominos.ng and get your order in 20min GUARANTEED,” the company wrote on their Instagram page.
Mary Duncan

Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.

