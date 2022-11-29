Read full article on original website
Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash
Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Top Ten heavyweight knockout pulverizers never to win a world title
Who is the best heavyweight fighter ever never to pick up the biggest prize in sport? – World Boxing News takes a closer look. Here, WBN reveals the top ten KO specialists of all time never to have won the world championship. Former and the oldest champion of the...
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16
Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly discuss British title battle
It was Media Workout day as fight night for the British Super Welterweight title draws nearer. Friday will see ‘Judgement Night’ decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, Friday December 2.
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
The Sunderland boys are back!
Saturday is almost here and for the first time in three weeks, the lads are in action. In reality, it doesn’t feel like it’s been three weeks since we last played - the 2-1 win at Birmingham and the thunderous winner from Amad are still fresh in the memory.
Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands
Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time. Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash. Those sites with a healthy...
Ex-footballer Danny Murphy on Raducanu receiving MBE: "I find it bizarre"
Former Liverpool footballer Danny Murphy questioned why Raducanu deserved an MBE as she only did her job. Murphy explained his stance simply that Raducanu did what she was supposed to do by playing tennis and people should generally be recognized for doing more. Speaking with Talksport, Murphy said he found it bizarre:
Lennox Lewis: The payback that cost a mental breakdown
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis defeated every man he ever faced. One in a weirder way than others. Discussing the strange bout, Lewis aired his thoughts on Oliver McCall’s infamous in-ring mental breakdown. Lewis, who lost for the first time in his career to McCall in 1994, avenged...
Harry Brook ‘probably happier’ with six fours in an over than maiden Test ton
Harry Brook joked that he was happier about hitting six fours in an over than his maiden Test century after his explosive batting capped England’s record-breaking first day in Pakistan.Brook was the fourth batter to reach three figures as the tourists ran riot on their way to 506 for four from 75 punishing overs on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.Zak Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107) and Ollie Pope (108) had all got there first, but the Yorkshireman’s 80-ball effort was the quickest of all against a weary attack.Brook was playing just his second Test innings and marked the occasion in...
Reason Regis Prograis saw $1.2m purse check bounce revealed
Regis Prograis wondered what was going on when the purse he received for winning the WBC super lightweight title bounced this week. The two-time world champion, who defeated Jose Zepeda on Pay Per View last weekend, deposited the $1.2m check at a new bank set up by Legendz Entertainment. Once...
