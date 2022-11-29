Harry Brook joked that he was happier about hitting six fours in an over than his maiden Test century after his explosive batting capped England’s record-breaking first day in Pakistan.Brook was the fourth batter to reach three figures as the tourists ran riot on their way to 506 for four from 75 punishing overs on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.Zak Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107) and Ollie Pope (108) had all got there first, but the Yorkshireman’s 80-ball effort was the quickest of all against a weary attack.Brook was playing just his second Test innings and marked the occasion in...

1 DAY AGO