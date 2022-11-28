Three teens charged after drive-by shooting; 4th person shot in face

Three teenagers have been charged after a shooting in a Golden Gate neighborhood Monday.

Collier County deputies say a "planned drive-by-shooting" took place in the area of 23rd Court Southwest. The home had previously been targeted in another drive-by in June, according to arrest reports.

According to the sheriff's office, surveillance video showed a 2017 BMW sedan, later determined to be stolen, driving past the home several times before the occupants inside opened fire. Those inside the residence were seen taking cover.

The sedan then crashed about 350 feet away, and the three teens crawled out of the wreckage. Witnesses reported the teens were armed as they fled.

Deputies said a fourth person was seen fleeing from the car with gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder. They were taken to a Lee County hospital for treatment. The age of this person was not disclosed.

The remaining teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested and charged with firing a weapon from a vehicle, firearm possession by a minor, drug possession, and resisting arrest, among other charges.

They have been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Herbert Cambridge Elementary and Golden Gate Elementary were placed on a precautionary lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area, school officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation, but Collier County Sheriff's Office says there is no immediate danger to the public.