ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU

Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
prepbaseballreport.com

Fox Believes In What Ohio State Is Building

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2024 / 3B. Rankings StateRank: 20 / POS: 5. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2024. Primary Position: 3B. Secondary Position: SS.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
diehardsport.com

Appears A B1G School Is Favorite To Land Cade McNamara

Michigan QB Cade McNamara entererd his name into the transfer portal earlier this week. McNaMara, who helped Michigan to a B1G Championship (over Iowa) and CFB Playoff appearance last year, may be heading to Iowa City to play his final year:
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?

The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish. During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
diehardsport.com

Miami Turning Up Heat On Flipping Another Top Michigan Commit

Miami flipped four-star Michigan DE pledge Collins Acheampong on Tuesday, and is looking to another top Wolverines pledge to join their class. According to 247sports’, Enow Etta, who is close to Collins and also looking at other schools, is also being pursued by the 5-7 Hurricanes. Etta did post...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy