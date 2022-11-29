Read full article on original website
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Raúl Curiel vs Brad Solomon tolp Golden Boy LA on Dec 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash
Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
Lennox Lewis: The payback that cost a mental breakdown
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis defeated every man he ever faced. One in a weirder way than others. Discussing the strange bout, Lewis aired his thoughts on Oliver McCall’s infamous in-ring mental breakdown. Lewis, who lost for the first time in his career to McCall in 1994, avenged...
Reason Regis Prograis saw $1.2m purse check bounce revealed
Regis Prograis wondered what was going on when the purse he received for winning the WBC super lightweight title bounced this week. The two-time world champion, who defeated Jose Zepeda on Pay Per View last weekend, deposited the $1.2m check at a new bank set up by Legendz Entertainment. Once...
Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly discuss British title battle
It was Media Workout day as fight night for the British Super Welterweight title draws nearer. Friday will see ‘Judgement Night’ decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, Friday December 2.
Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands
Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time. Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash. Those sites with a healthy...
