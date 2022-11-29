Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
worldboxingnews.net
Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly discuss British title battle
It was Media Workout day as fight night for the British Super Welterweight title draws nearer. Friday will see ‘Judgement Night’ decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, Friday December 2.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
worldboxingnews.net
Top Ten heavyweight knockout pulverizers never to win a world title
Who is the best heavyweight fighter ever never to pick up the biggest prize in sport? – World Boxing News takes a closer look. Here, WBN reveals the top ten KO specialists of all time never to have won the world championship. Former and the oldest champion of the...
worldboxingnews.net
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury his own worst enemy in undisputed heavyweight bid
The chances of boxing fans seeing an undisputed heavyweight champion in the next twelve months are slipping away by the day. As Tyson Fury prepares to defend his WBC crown against Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy, Oleksandr Usyk will be ringside to watch. The Ukrainian, who holds the WBO,...
worldboxingnews.net
Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands
Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time. Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash. Those sites with a healthy...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao on ref cheat: There’s video, why did he say that?
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao asked why Carlos Padilla would admit to cheating when video evidence of his actions was readily available. The eight-weight class champion was given a gift in 2000 against opponent Nedal Hussein when the Australian knocked him down in the fourth round. That’s according to third man...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury tries to justify Derek Chisora trilogy after two beatings
Tyson Fury attempted to push Derek Chisora as a severe threat to his WBC heavyweight title during fight week for their weekend clash. “The Gypsy King” used plenty of expletives and building up of twelve-loss Chisora to justify a third bout with his good friend. Fury battered Chisora in...
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis: The payback that cost a mental breakdown
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis defeated every man he ever faced. One in a weirder way than others. Discussing the strange bout, Lewis aired his thoughts on Oliver McCall’s infamous in-ring mental breakdown. Lewis, who lost for the first time in his career to McCall in 1994, avenged...
worldboxingnews.net
When 40-0 Deontay Wilder said he’d beat Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0
Deontay Wilder was confident he’d run away with the current boxing retirement record before suffering a first loss. Wilder made a bold prediction at the height of his career when stating he’d blow away Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record. Rewinding to 2018, WBN looks back at what happened...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Nedal Hussein scolds WBC after Manny Pacquiao storm
Boxer Nedal Hussein believes the World Boxing Council has been dropping in stature for years after a cheat storm erupted over his loss to Manny Pacquiao. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted to prolonging a count to allow Pacquiao recovery time after he was knocked down by Hussein in their 2000 clash.
