Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
worldboxingnews.net
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner abused for being overweight in Black Prime promo
Adrien Broner faced a torrent of abuse in a promo for Black Prime’s debut Pay Per View as many see “The Problem” as out of shape. The Cincinnati man urged fans to sign up for Black Prime to watch Terence Crawford, where he will make a special announcement.
worldboxingnews.net
Top Ten heavyweight knockout pulverizers never to win a world title
Who is the best heavyweight fighter ever never to pick up the biggest prize in sport? – World Boxing News takes a closer look. Here, WBN reveals the top ten KO specialists of all time never to have won the world championship. Former and the oldest champion of the...
worldboxingnews.net
Carlos Padilla statement fails to excuse Manny Pacquiao cheating
World Boxing News received a response from the family of Carlos Padilla over the controversy surrounding a Manny Pacquiao victory in 2000. Padilla’s daughter Suzy wrote a heartfelt note “to the boxing community of the world” but failed to excuse her father’s behavior on the night.
worldboxingnews.net
Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly discuss British title battle
It was Media Workout day as fight night for the British Super Welterweight title draws nearer. Friday will see ‘Judgement Night’ decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, Friday December 2.
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury his own worst enemy in undisputed heavyweight bid
The chances of boxing fans seeing an undisputed heavyweight champion in the next twelve months are slipping away by the day. As Tyson Fury prepares to defend his WBC crown against Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy, Oleksandr Usyk will be ringside to watch. The Ukrainian, who holds the WBO,...
worldboxingnews.net
Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16
Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao on ref cheat: There’s video, why did he say that?
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao asked why Carlos Padilla would admit to cheating when video evidence of his actions was readily available. The eight-weight class champion was given a gift in 2000 against opponent Nedal Hussein when the Australian knocked him down in the fourth round. That’s according to third man...
worldboxingnews.net
Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands
Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time. Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash. Those sites with a healthy...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury tries to justify Derek Chisora trilogy after two beatings
Tyson Fury attempted to push Derek Chisora as a severe threat to his WBC heavyweight title during fight week for their weekend clash. “The Gypsy King” used plenty of expletives and building up of twelve-loss Chisora to justify a third bout with his good friend. Fury battered Chisora in...
worldboxingnews.net
Reason Regis Prograis saw $1.2m purse check bounce revealed
Regis Prograis wondered what was going on when the purse he received for winning the WBC super lightweight title bounced this week. The two-time world champion, who defeated Jose Zepeda on Pay Per View last weekend, deposited the $1.2m check at a new bank set up by Legendz Entertainment. Once...
Comments / 0