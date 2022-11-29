Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
msn.com
JPMorgan Chase, Dow share losses lead Dow's 150-point fall
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Wednesday morning with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 159 points (0.5%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $2.98, or 2.2%, while those of Dow have fallen $1.08 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 27-point drag on the Dow. Intel 3M and American Express are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
Dow ekes out gain Friday, stocks book second week in a row of gains
Major U.S. stock indexes ended a choppy session mixed Friday, while still posting weekly gains, after monthly jobs data showed the Federal Reserve's rapid pace of interest rate hikes has yet to tame the roaring labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 33 points Friday, or 0.1%, ending near 34,428, after flipping between gains and losses. The S&P 500 index shed 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2%, according to FactSet. The main benchmarks still booked a second weekly advance in a row. The Dow rose 0.2% for the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.1% and the Nasdaq closed the week up 2.1%, according to FactSet. A hope that Federal Reserve officials might be able to raise rates at a slower pace in December has been feeding a more bullish tone in markets over the past two months, helping to significantly trimming year-to-date losses. But with the U.S. unemployment rate still low at 3.7% and wages rising in November, concerns resurfaced about the potential need for aggressive Fed actions to bring inflation down. Economists said Friday that could put another jumbo rate increase back on the table ahead of the holidays.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
U.S. stocks mostly lower after soft ISM manufacturing and inflation data
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower in afternoon trading on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite struggled for direction, after a drop in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity. Stocks had opened mostly higher Thursday after...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
msn.com
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end mixed, but book weekly gains as strong jobs data challenges Fed to push interest rates higher
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Friday on signs that the U.S. labor market remained robust in November despite the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes. Data released by the Labor Department showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than economists had expected, bolstering the perception that the Fed still has a long way to go before its rate hikes produce their intended effect of cooling the labor market, and inflation with it.
Comments / 0