Bears S Eddie Jackson suffers what appears to be significant Lisfranc injury

The blows just keep on coming for the Chicago Bears, who appear to have lost another starter in safety Eddie Jackson.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Jackson has suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Garafolo notes Jackson is still receiving opinions about his foot injury, but he’s considered out indefinitely.

Jackson has had a bounce-back season for the Bears, where he leads the team with four interceptions. He added 80 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2022.

He’s also emerged as a defensive leader following the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. The loss of Jackson marks the loss of another leader for a young defense.

Jackson, who signed a four-year, $58 million extension in 2019, has two years left on his current deal. He’s set to have a $17.09 cap hit in 2023.

While GM Ryan Poles has shown he’s willing to move on from guys he doesn’t have ties to, Jackson has proven to be a key cog (and leader) on this defense.