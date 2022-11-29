ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emily Ratajkowski Commands Attention With Deep Side Parted Fringe

Listen to us when we tell you that side parts are for “the gworls.” TikTok and other Gen Z’ers or those who don’t know much of anything about hair will try to push an “Auntie” theory saying the hairstyle is antiquated, but the proof is in the pudding that the look will forever be in, and stirring the puddin’ pot is the hottest of them all, Emily Ratajkowski.
Here’s the Tea on the Soft-Goth Lip Color Jenna Ortega Wears in 'Wednesday'

If I’m keeping it honest, I missed Wednesday Addams’ impact on the goth-culture beauty community as a child. I wasn’t at the age where I could really appreciate not only her wittiness but also her makeup look as well — which is why when Netflix announced they were remaking the character into a series, it was imperative that I did my research and I must say, Jenna Ortega was the right woman for the role.
Brandy Taps Into the Metaverse Chat With Futuristic Peppery Pink Tresses

After suffering from a few medical issues, singer Brandy got fans hyped with a surprise return to Instagram which sparked buzz of a potential music drop. However, beauty enthusiasts are stunned as the star looks like something in the metaverse with her bone-straight futuristic pink hair and bangs. If you’re...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Amal Clooney Switches Out Her Signature "Espresso Brown" Hair Color for a "Hot Chocolate" Winter Update

Being a busy social person, I struggle to manage my twice-a-week haircuts (a male beauty editor has to stay on point.) So imagine how hard it must be for human rights activist and social change influencer Amal Clooney to keep up with her hair? Well, we were put to shame when the A-Lister emerged from the ashes or shall we say “grinds” of her espresso-brown tresses.
Gabrielle Union Is the Blueprint on How to Rock Curtain-Drawn Long Bangs

One thing about it, Gabrielle Union knows how to execute a jaw-dropping hairstyle moment. From protective styles and sleek bobs, the display is effortless. What takes our breath away is Union’s ability to make even bangs look editorial and highbrow — which she committed to doing recently. The...
Creator of 'Love Is Blind' Launches Chaotic Dating Show on Bravo

Chris Coelen, creator of Netflix‘s hit series, Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum launched a new dating experiment on November 30: Love Without Borders. Wanderlust, the act of looking for love outside of your home city, was predicted as a dating trend for 2022 and right at the tail end of the year, a dating experiment puts it to the test.
Paramore Teases Their Upcoming Track "The News"

Has taken to social media to tease their forthcoming single “The News.”. The band shared the cover art for the song on Instagram. Meanwhile, they shared a snippet of the track on TikTok by posting a video in which lead singer Hayley Williams writes the track title on a CD along with the date “12/8” and prepares to mail it off to a fan named gwizzle.
HyunA and DAWN Are No Longer Together

After six years of dating and being engaged, HyunA and DAWN are no longer together. The former 4Minute member took to Instagram to make the announcement. “We broke up. We’ve decided to be good friends and coworkers. Thank you all for being supportive of our relationship,” the 30-year-old wrote.
A Britney Spears-Inspired Musical Is Coming to Broadway

While it may be a while until we get more new music from Britney Spears, on the bright side, we’re getting a Broadway musical inspired by her, titled Once Upon a One More Time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the show combines classic storybook characters — think Cinderella, Snow...
Kris Jenner Enters the KarJenner Chat With Her Tousled XXL Updated Pixie Cut

Kris Jenner humbly taps into the hair chat to let us know she’s the “Muva” of all mothers, revealing her tousled, editorial pixie cut. Léa Journo, Kris’s hairstylist shared BTS images on Instagram ahead of her Vouge Czechoslovakia shoot as the cover star. Before we blush over the makeup look, let’s give a round of applause to Journo for elevating KJ’s classic pixie cut to another dimension. The volume in the dark roots, the chic messiness of it all, it’s giving punk-rock vibes in only a way that truly befits the head Jenner. Her makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared a clip of the glam to TikTok and we’re always obsessed with a dark smokey eye and flesh-toned lip.
Gwen Stefani’s Platinum Pin Curls Would Make Marilyn Monroe So Proud

Gwen Stefani‘s hairstyle game has been off the charts lately. From her back-combed retro bob, to her platinum “bubble, pop, electric” curls, shall we say she’s serving her inner Marilyn Monroe?. Stefani has always served classic and vintage looks of cultures making sure not to appropriate...
Keke Palmer Finally Shows Angela Bassett Her Hilarious Impression of Her

Keke Palmer is known for her hilarious online persona, and doing an impression of Angela Bassett is one of them. The two former co-stars recently reunited and recreated the impression together. “I’ve seen you online imitating me,” Bassett told Palmer for Vanity Fair. “You do a great job.”...
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Engaged?

For whatever reason, fans on Twitter seem to think that Zendaya and Tom Holland just got engaged. Rumors of the engagement come as outlets like PopHive announced the news, though neither party has officially confirmed just yet. We wouldn’t be surprised if the news was true, given that the pair...

