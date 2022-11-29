Kris Jenner humbly taps into the hair chat to let us know she’s the “Muva” of all mothers, revealing her tousled, editorial pixie cut. Léa Journo, Kris’s hairstylist shared BTS images on Instagram ahead of her Vouge Czechoslovakia shoot as the cover star. Before we blush over the makeup look, let’s give a round of applause to Journo for elevating KJ’s classic pixie cut to another dimension. The volume in the dark roots, the chic messiness of it all, it’s giving punk-rock vibes in only a way that truly befits the head Jenner. Her makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared a clip of the glam to TikTok and we’re always obsessed with a dark smokey eye and flesh-toned lip.

2 DAYS AGO