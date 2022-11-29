Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Commands Attention With Deep Side Parted Fringe
Listen to us when we tell you that side parts are for “the gworls.” TikTok and other Gen Z’ers or those who don’t know much of anything about hair will try to push an “Auntie” theory saying the hairstyle is antiquated, but the proof is in the pudding that the look will forever be in, and stirring the puddin’ pot is the hottest of them all, Emily Ratajkowski.
Hypebae
Here’s the Tea on the Soft-Goth Lip Color Jenna Ortega Wears in 'Wednesday'
If I’m keeping it honest, I missed Wednesday Addams’ impact on the goth-culture beauty community as a child. I wasn’t at the age where I could really appreciate not only her wittiness but also her makeup look as well — which is why when Netflix announced they were remaking the character into a series, it was imperative that I did my research and I must say, Jenna Ortega was the right woman for the role.
Hypebae
Billie Eilish Debuts XXL Jet Black Tresses After Not "Feeling Sexy for One Second Being Blonde"
Billie Eilish is no stranger to undergoing dramatic hair transformations. The singer has rocked many colors across the rainbow scale and as of lately, has now given the boot to her blonde tresses for her signature jet-black mane. Eilish took to IG to show off the fresh color update and...
Hypebae
Hey, Selena Gomez — Give Us the Deets on This Flushed Rosy-Toned Lipstick
Selena Gomez is one of those stars that have such an effortless glam style that you just need to know what she’s wearing. Case in point — She attended a screening of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, in New York City, where she served the chicest flushed rose lipstick, leaving us wondering where it’s from.
Hypebae
Brandy Taps Into the Metaverse Chat With Futuristic Peppery Pink Tresses
After suffering from a few medical issues, singer Brandy got fans hyped with a surprise return to Instagram which sparked buzz of a potential music drop. However, beauty enthusiasts are stunned as the star looks like something in the metaverse with her bone-straight futuristic pink hair and bangs. If you’re...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Hypebae
Amal Clooney Switches Out Her Signature "Espresso Brown" Hair Color for a "Hot Chocolate" Winter Update
Being a busy social person, I struggle to manage my twice-a-week haircuts (a male beauty editor has to stay on point.) So imagine how hard it must be for human rights activist and social change influencer Amal Clooney to keep up with her hair? Well, we were put to shame when the A-Lister emerged from the ashes or shall we say “grinds” of her espresso-brown tresses.
Hypebae
Ariana Grande Is in Her Festive Barbie Blonde Era — And It’s Her Best Look Yet
We’ve been loving Ariana Grande’s blonde hair era these last few weeks. The star has really come into her own, embracing the new shade with the cutest aesthetics. From her fringed pigtails to a low ponytail, she’s been killing it. Grande took to Instagram to give the...
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union Is the Blueprint on How to Rock Curtain-Drawn Long Bangs
One thing about it, Gabrielle Union knows how to execute a jaw-dropping hairstyle moment. From protective styles and sleek bobs, the display is effortless. What takes our breath away is Union’s ability to make even bangs look editorial and highbrow — which she committed to doing recently. The...
Hypebae
Creator of 'Love Is Blind' Launches Chaotic Dating Show on Bravo
Chris Coelen, creator of Netflix‘s hit series, Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum launched a new dating experiment on November 30: Love Without Borders. Wanderlust, the act of looking for love outside of your home city, was predicted as a dating trend for 2022 and right at the tail end of the year, a dating experiment puts it to the test.
Hypebae
Paramore Teases Their Upcoming Track "The News"
Has taken to social media to tease their forthcoming single “The News.”. The band shared the cover art for the song on Instagram. Meanwhile, they shared a snippet of the track on TikTok by posting a video in which lead singer Hayley Williams writes the track title on a CD along with the date “12/8” and prepares to mail it off to a fan named gwizzle.
Hypebae
HyunA and DAWN Are No Longer Together
After six years of dating and being engaged, HyunA and DAWN are no longer together. The former 4Minute member took to Instagram to make the announcement. “We broke up. We’ve decided to be good friends and coworkers. Thank you all for being supportive of our relationship,” the 30-year-old wrote.
Hypebae
A Britney Spears-Inspired Musical Is Coming to Broadway
While it may be a while until we get more new music from Britney Spears, on the bright side, we’re getting a Broadway musical inspired by her, titled Once Upon a One More Time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the show combines classic storybook characters — think Cinderella, Snow...
Hypebae
Kris Jenner Enters the KarJenner Chat With Her Tousled XXL Updated Pixie Cut
Kris Jenner humbly taps into the hair chat to let us know she’s the “Muva” of all mothers, revealing her tousled, editorial pixie cut. Léa Journo, Kris’s hairstylist shared BTS images on Instagram ahead of her Vouge Czechoslovakia shoot as the cover star. Before we blush over the makeup look, let’s give a round of applause to Journo for elevating KJ’s classic pixie cut to another dimension. The volume in the dark roots, the chic messiness of it all, it’s giving punk-rock vibes in only a way that truly befits the head Jenner. Her makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared a clip of the glam to TikTok and we’re always obsessed with a dark smokey eye and flesh-toned lip.
Bill Mumy Claims Alfred Hitchcock Is ‘The Monster Of The Story’ In Memoir
In his memoir, Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy, former child star Bill Mumy tells all about his rise to stardom and his relationship with other big names in the industry. Mumy worked with top filmmakers in Hollywood, including the late director, Alfred Hitchcock, when he was only seven years old.
Hypebae
Gwen Stefani’s Platinum Pin Curls Would Make Marilyn Monroe So Proud
Gwen Stefani‘s hairstyle game has been off the charts lately. From her back-combed retro bob, to her platinum “bubble, pop, electric” curls, shall we say she’s serving her inner Marilyn Monroe?. Stefani has always served classic and vintage looks of cultures making sure not to appropriate...
Hypebae
Keke Palmer Finally Shows Angela Bassett Her Hilarious Impression of Her
Keke Palmer is known for her hilarious online persona, and doing an impression of Angela Bassett is one of them. The two former co-stars recently reunited and recreated the impression together. “I’ve seen you online imitating me,” Bassett told Palmer for Vanity Fair. “You do a great job.”...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid-Approved Brand Hai Is Coming to America With New York Pop-Up
London-based brand Hai is crossing the pond to open its first-ever pop-up store in New York this month. Worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier and Lily-Rose Depp, the new fashion hub is located on Nolita’s Elizabeth Street and will be open until December 11. The highly...
Hypebae
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Engaged?
For whatever reason, fans on Twitter seem to think that Zendaya and Tom Holland just got engaged. Rumors of the engagement come as outlets like PopHive announced the news, though neither party has officially confirmed just yet. We wouldn’t be surprised if the news was true, given that the pair...
