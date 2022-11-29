ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth Of Second Child

By Jason Hall
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6v7b_0jRCXnkz00
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany , announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post Monday (November 28) night.

" Patrick ' Bronze ' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's feet inside a onesie while laying on a blanket with their last name embroidered on it and next to a silver chain that includes the word "bronze."

The child's birth came days after Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎."

Brittany had previously given birth to the couple's first child, daughter Sterling Skye , 20 months prior.

The couple publicly announced that they were expecting their second child in May in a family photo shared on their Instagram accounts, which showed Sterling Skye holding a sign that reads "big sister duties coming soon."

Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their first son in an exclusive gender reveal video photoshoot with PEOPLE Magazine one month later.

Patrick proposed to Brittany, his high school sweetheart, at Arrowhead Stadium when he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring in September 2020 and the couple wed on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

Mahomes currently leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through his first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
HollywoodLife

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo

Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'

Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
852
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy