Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth Of Second Child

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany , announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post Monday (November 28) night.

" Patrick ' Bronze ' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's feet inside a onesie while laying on a blanket with their last name embroidered on it and next to a silver chain that includes the word "bronze."

The child's birth came days after Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎."

Brittany had previously given birth to the couple's first child, daughter Sterling Skye , 20 months prior.

The couple publicly announced that they were expecting their second child in May in a family photo shared on their Instagram accounts, which showed Sterling Skye holding a sign that reads "big sister duties coming soon."

Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their first son in an exclusive gender reveal video photoshoot with PEOPLE Magazine one month later.

Patrick proposed to Brittany, his high school sweetheart, at Arrowhead Stadium when he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring in September 2020 and the couple wed on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

Mahomes currently leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through his first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season.

