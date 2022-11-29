ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Illinois Tree Company Turns Arcade Crane Game Into Real Life

Have you ever wanted to see a giant version of the crane arcade game? You can see one in your backyard if you happen to need a tree removed. I'm a sucker for an arcade game. Give me a token (or 100 tokens) and I'll see you later. I love playing all of the games but there's one game I could never win as much as I wanted to.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Woman Shares Possibly The Worst First Date Story Ever To Exist

Since everybody thinks this story is made up, I'll come clean. I have bad luck when it comes to dating, so I figured I'd share what I've gone through just to find "the one." I started dating in high school. I had some pretty serious relationships through college, but there was one connection that really scarred me for life. I was 19.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Is Perfect Home For World’s Largest Holiday Bike Ride

If you want to witness thousands of Santas riding bicycles then I suggest heading to Wisconsin this weekend. Our neighbors to the north like to do things in their own way. I can completely appreciate that. Sometimes that can take them in a unique direction. Even when it comes to the holidays and Christmas. A perfect example is an event coming up this weekend in Milwaukee. It's the annual Santa Cycle Rampage. I can't picture it happening anywhere else but in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
Q985

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Is Driving Around With Christmas Lights On Your Car Legal In Illinois?

'Tis the season to be jolly during the Christmas holiday season. All you need to do is take a trip around your neighborhood and you're bound to find some holiday spirit. A shopping trip will likely involve Christmas music coming from the store's speakers. You might even spot a Christmas sweater being worn by a coworker. (We all have at least one, right?)
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Is Auctioning Off Unclaimed Property For The Holidays

Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from December 5 through December 9. Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Q985

Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

