Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract
One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Philadelphia Phillies ‘the favorites’ to sign this top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly jumped to the front of the pack to acquire a two-time All-Star and one of
MLB
Rays agree to 3-year deal with RHP Eflin (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- While their top priority this offseason is improving their lineup, the Rays’ first significant addition was a move meant to upgrade their already-imposing starting rotation. The Rays are in agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin -- the first notable strike on...
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
MLB
Mariners sign reliever Gott to 1-year deal
SEATTLE -- The Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday by signing veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year Major League contract. The deal is worth $1.2 million, according to a source. Gott represents at least one reinforcement to the bullpen, which was statistically one of MLB’s best last season, after...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
MLB
Red Sox agree to 2-year deal with reliever Martin (source)
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck with his first move of the Hot Stove season on Friday by agreeing to terms with veteran righty reliever Chris Martin on a two-year, $17.5 million contract that is pending a physical, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. The addition, once...
MLB
End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
MLB
Dodgers finalize 1-year deal with Shelby Miller
The Dodgers announced a one-year, $1.5 million Major League deal with reliever Shelby Miller on Friday. An All-Star in 2015 with the Braves, the 32-year-old Miller was traded to the D-backs following that season -- and he's struggled with consistency in the seven seasons since. He put up a 6.15 ERA over 20 starts in his debut season in Arizona in '16, then was limited to just four starts the following year before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for more than a year.
Yardbarker
Yankees set to lose starting pitcher with market heating up
The New York Yankees don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season, but they are set to lose Jameson Taillon, who served valiantly as the team’s No. 5 option this past season and even could be considered a mid-rotation arm. Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021, receiving plenty of positive words from one of his good friends, Gerrit Cole.
MLB
Here are 7 potential landing spots for Bogaerts
With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players who are free agents. In most years, Bogaerts would have an argument to be considered the top free agent on the market. In 2022, he’s not even the best option at his own position.
