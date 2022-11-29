ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract

One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Rays agree to 3-year deal with RHP Eflin (source)

ST. PETERSBURG -- While their top priority this offseason is improving their lineup, the Rays’ first significant addition was a move meant to upgrade their already-imposing starting rotation. The Rays are in agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract with right-hander Zach Eflin -- the first notable strike on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Mariners sign reliever Gott to 1-year deal

SEATTLE -- The Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday by signing veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year Major League contract. The deal is worth $1.2 million, according to a source. Gott represents at least one reinforcement to the bullpen, which was statistically one of MLB’s best last season, after...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Red Sox agree to 2-year deal with reliever Martin (source)

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck with his first move of the Hot Stove season on Friday by agreeing to terms with veteran righty reliever Chris Martin on a two-year, $17.5 million contract that is pending a physical, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. The addition, once...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Dodgers finalize 1-year deal with Shelby Miller

The Dodgers announced a one-year, $1.5 million Major League deal with reliever Shelby Miller on Friday. An All-Star in 2015 with the Braves, the 32-year-old Miller was traded to the D-backs following that season -- and he's struggled with consistency in the seven seasons since. He put up a 6.15 ERA over 20 starts in his debut season in Arizona in '16, then was limited to just four starts the following year before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for more than a year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees set to lose starting pitcher with market heating up

The New York Yankees don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season, but they are set to lose Jameson Taillon, who served valiantly as the team’s No. 5 option this past season and even could be considered a mid-rotation arm. Taillon joined the Yankees in 2021, receiving plenty of positive words from one of his good friends, Gerrit Cole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Here are 7 potential landing spots for Bogaerts

With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players who are free agents. In most years, Bogaerts would have an argument to be considered the top free agent on the market. In 2022, he’s not even the best option at his own position.
BOSTON, MA

