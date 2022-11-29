ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
New York Post

Inside the upstate retreat where Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spent a weekend

Two weeks before Thanksgiving, “Good Morning America” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent a weekend in a cozy getaway in upstate New York. On Nov. 13, photos taken by the Daily Mail show Holmes getting touchy-feely with Robach — giving her a playful squeeze on the bum — as the two packed up their car to head home. Other photos show the two carrying groceries during their three-day trip. Located in New Paltz, interior property photos show they canoodled in an idyllic two-bedroom, one-bathroom stone cottage spanning 1,900 square feet, The Post has learned. Photos of the cottage on...
NEW PALTZ, NY
E! News

Inside Andrea Bocelli's Family-Focused Christmas Celebration

Watch: Andrea Bocelli Worried About His Latest Christmas Album for Months. When Christmas comes to town, Andrea Bocelli never celebrates alone. After a year of touring and making new music, the 64-year-old operatic tenor knows December is a month to follow traditions and make memories with sons Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.
VIRGINIA STATE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy