Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?
Like many Fox News anchors and co-hosts, Jessica Tarlov has grown quite a fan base since she joined the network in 2017. Upon her entrance, Tarlov took on the role as a contributor and later began serving as a rotating co-host of The Five, a weekday evening show hosted full-time by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Jeanine Pirro.
CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media. But not in the way fans would expect. The Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans...
‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She's Saving Her Winnings for This Big Spend
Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, who achieved a historical 40-win run on the competition game show at the beginning of the year, shared her new plan for what she's going to do with the $1.3 million she won on the show. Schneider, who works as an engineering manager in her day-to-day...
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
‘Do bette[r]’: Bette Midler slammed for sharing Kari Lake parody as if it was real
Actress Bette Midler was blasted for sharing on social media a fake news and parody site about Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Al Roker’s Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages To Deborah Roberts & Alice Bell
Al Roker is a well known weather and news anchor on TODAY. He has been married to Deborah Roberts since 1995. He was previously married to Alice Bell. Al was recently hospitalized twice for blood clots in his legs and lungs. Al Roker, 68, is best known for his longtime...
Inside the upstate retreat where Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spent a weekend
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, “Good Morning America” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent a weekend in a cozy getaway in upstate New York. On Nov. 13, photos taken by the Daily Mail show Holmes getting touchy-feely with Robach — giving her a playful squeeze on the bum — as the two packed up their car to head home. Other photos show the two carrying groceries during their three-day trip. Located in New Paltz, interior property photos show they canoodled in an idyllic two-bedroom, one-bathroom stone cottage spanning 1,900 square feet, The Post has learned. Photos of the cottage on...
TikToker Montana Tucker’s Personal Holocaust Connection Inspires Her ‘How To: Never Forget’ Series
TikTok star Montana Tucker is fighting anti-Semitism with her new series “How To: Never Forget.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Tucker at the Holocaust Museum L.A., where she discussed her personal connection to the Holocaust and what led her to creating the 10-part series. While Tucker is...
Inside Andrea Bocelli's Family-Focused Christmas Celebration
Watch: Andrea Bocelli Worried About His Latest Christmas Album for Months. When Christmas comes to town, Andrea Bocelli never celebrates alone. After a year of touring and making new music, the 64-year-old operatic tenor knows December is a month to follow traditions and make memories with sons Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.
Teen Eulogizing “Racist, Misogynistic” Father at His Funeral in Viral Video is Both Praised and Condemned
The deceased father was publicly excoriated. What follows is a sensitive piece dealing with themes of racism and politics. Reader discretion is advised. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NextShark.com, Yahoo.com, and TikTok.com.
Britney Spears' Tucker Carlson Chat Resurfaces: 'Dumb Questions Even Then'
The then 21-year-old seemed to have no patience for Carlson's line of questioning in the CNN interview.
NBC NEWS’ STAY TUNED TO EXAMINE SOCIAL MEDIA’S IMPACT ON GROWING DEMAND FOR COSMETIC PROCEDURES IN #FILLERNATION
#FillerNation – a Stay Tuned Production – Airs Today on Stay Tuned’s YouTube. The Documentary Features Reporting from NBC News’ Kat Tenbarge. with Insights from Experts and Medical Professionals. Watch the Trailer Here. (Dec. 2, 2022) – NBC News’ Stay Tuned will present #FillerNation, an all-new...
Mike Pence’s Political Career Has Been a "Family Affair” With His Kids
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have three kids — Michael, Charlotte, and Audrey. All three of the kids have chipped in during their father’s political career, as the politician from Indiana once recalled. Article continues below advertisement. “This has always been a...
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
