Related
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
EPA announces new biofuel blending mandate proposal
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday issued new proposed biofuel blending standards that would incorporate fuels used for electric vehicles for the first time. The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program requires oil refiners to either blend a certain volume of biofuel into the national pool of retail fuel or...
Washington Examiner
Biden EPA proposes boosting electric vehicles through biofuels program
The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to add a new electric vehicle component to the nation's biofuels program, the Renewable Fuel Standard. The EPA announced a rulemaking Thursday proposing biofuel blending volume requirements for refiners for 2023-2025. The rulemaking also proposes regulations covering the generation of renewable electricity made from renewable biomass that is used for transportation fuel in electric vehicles.
U.S. EPA expected to propose biofuel blending requirements by end of week -sources
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose by the end of this week the amount of renewable fuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix for 2023 and beyond, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Gulfstream working with FAA to address soot on some private jets
Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace has notified owners of its G500 and G600 jets and the Federal Aviation Administration that it has discovered soot at the rear of some of those business jets, possibly because of the way a small engine vents gas in flight.
POLITICO
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels
A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
Agriculture Online
U.S. EPA proposes higher biofuel blending volumes, EV program
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled a three-year proposal to expand the U.S. biofuels policy with bigger volume mandates and - for the first time - include a pathway for electric vehicle manufacturers to generate lucrative credits. Biden wants to fight climate change...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Methylene chloride an ‘unreasonable’ risk to some workers, EPA says
Washington — Methylene chloride poses “unreasonable” risk to workers under certain conditions, and the Environment Protection Agency will take action “to identify and apply measures that will manage these risks,” according to a final revised risk determination published Nov. 10. In a Federal Register notice,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Only 9% of Companies Track GHG Emissions: ISN Report
More than half (53%) of the companies surveyed in ISN’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) study have implemented an environmental management system (EMS) to help continuously improve their environmental performance. “Data should be the driving force of an organization’s EGS strategy and decision making, as it’s a way to...
CNBC
Rolls-Royce uses hydrogen produced with wind and tidal power to test jet engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
maritime-executive.com
Engines Retrofitted for Methanol are Installed on Antwerp Tug
Work is proceeding on a unique project to retrofit one of the tugs at the Port of Antwerp to become the first methanol-powered tugboat as the port continues to participate in projects to enhance sustainability. Antwerp is moving toward launching “Methatug” along with “Hydrotug 1” to demonstrate future alternative green fuel operations.
freightwaves.com
Cummins previews coming attractions as emissions regulations converge
The approach of Cummins Inc. to hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines is very different from how and when it talks about most of its products. What gives?. Cummins Inc. doesn’t typically talk about its products much before they are ready for launch. Customers for a new engine, whether branded as bright red-painted Cummins or a private label with Cummins’ technology imbued, take the lead there.
Canada accused of putting its timber trade ahead of global environment
The Canadian government has been accused of putting its domestic timber industry ahead of the global environment, following a leaked attempt to water down the world’s most ambitious regulations on deforestation-free trade. Weeks before the United Nations biodiversity conference, Cop15 in Montreal, the host nation sent a letter to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol vs. Electrons: The Future of Fuel
By Matt Roberts (Terrain) Many worry that electrified vehicles, fuel economy standards, and improving battery technology will make the internal combustion engine (ICE) obsolete, illegal, or both, with wildly varying estimates of the timeline. Many of these forecasts overlook the growing age of America’s light duty vehicle fleet and the implications for future liquid fuel demand.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Aviation International News
Airbus CEO Sees Ongoing Supply Chain Pressure For Aerospace
The European civil aeronautics industry has demonstrated its resilience during Covid-19, but the post-pandemic production ramp-up is proving more difficult than anticipated due to persisting supply chain issues, according to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. “We are operating in this [supply] constraint and complex environment while demand is very strong,” he commented during a media briefing on Tuesday organized by ASD Europe, the Brussels-based trade group of the European aerospace, security, and defense industries.
