Bedford County Humane Society staying open, but needs more workers, volunteers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is staying open despite a rumor that the shelter is considering closing. But, like many other Bedford businesses, they’re short on staff. “We are looking for employees,” Board Member Joy Miller said. “We are no different than the hospitals and the restaurants in the area. […]
Somerset County agriculture advocate receives State Rural Health Leader of the Year Award
Somerset County resident Denny Hutchison is the recipient of the Rural Health Leader of the Year award, presented by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH). Hutchison is the President of the Somerset County Farm Bureau and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) Agricultural Promotion Committee. The award was...
Public asked to vote on painted snowplows
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 invites the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties as part of its annual Paint the Plow program. Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students to paint plow blades based on the...
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau names new Vice President
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found a new Vice President after Chris Hoffman’s promotion. Cambria County beef and crop farmer, Tommy Nagle, was elected to the position by the state board of directors on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after Hoffman left the position to become the PFB President. “I’m looking […]
Celebrate Christmas at Camp Harmony’s ‘Light Fest’ event in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Christmas season underway, Camp Harmony is encouraging the community to come enjoy their light show event while supporting a local business. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Camp Harmony in Hooversville will begin their 3rd annual Light Fest, a drive-thru celebration of Christmas and the joy of Jesus for all […]
Health clinic proposed for downtown Altoona affordable housing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare for seniors in affordable housing downtown could soon be easier and faster to get. People One Health and Senior LIFE Altoona are considering building an on-site medical clinic at the Altoona Housing Authority’s Green Avenue and 11th Street Towers after the companies surveyed 30 residents at a meeting, where 15 […]
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Johnstown Deadly Fall Update
Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
Target 11 Investigation: $40M to lease Pittsburgh Police Headquarters building
PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.
Allegheny Co. election certification becomes contentious
Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday when people started jeering during a meeting of the Allegheny County Board of Elections. The three board members were certifying the midterm election results.
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
Local communities declare state of emergency after hail storms
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — California Borough as well as several surrounding communities have declared a state of emergency after Sunday’s hailstorm. Mayor Frank Steter, whose house was damaged in the storm, says he filed the paperwork with the state Tuesday in the hope of helping people who don’t have insurance.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Spirit of Christmas parade heads toward Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Spirit of Christmas Parade is making its way toward Altoona, and with it comes a lot of closed roadways. The parade is scheduled to for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., but floats will begin lining up on 10th Avenue Expressway just before 5 p.m. If you are a […]
ARNOLD PALMER REGIONAL AIRPORT RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $2 MILLION IN STATE FUNDS
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe has received an additional $2 million in state funding for the terminal expansion project. State Senator Kim Ward said that the airport authority received the extra money from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This brings the total of RACP funds for the project up to $6.5 million. Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the extra $2 million “sets the stage for expansion of the terminal facilities at our airport.”
Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards
The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH
First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
