Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH
First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
Route 150 in Bellefonte reopens following wall collapse
BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte has reopened weeks after a wall collapse. Due to the wall collapse, travel was restricted to one lane between West High and Mill Streets until Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Both lanes are now reopened, and the northbound detour using Route 144 and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Sideswiped While Parked on Shoulder of I-80 in Union Township
UNION, Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a crash involving two tractor-trailers that occurred on Interstate 80 late Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on Interstate 80, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say for unknown reasons,...
WJAC TV
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Burglary in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recen burglary in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown perpetrator(s) made entry into a building on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough sometime between 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30.
fox8tv.com
Somerset County Accident
Authorities say 3 people including 2 children were seriously injured in a crash in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road in Summit Township just before 8. Officials tell us the 2 children were flown from Meyersdale Hospital. An adult was...
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
wtae.com
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Drivers rejoice: Bellefonte gateway reopens after temporary repairs fix collapsed wall
The road was restricted to one lane for nearly three weeks.
WJAC TV
911: 2 children, 1 adult flown after serious crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say three people, including two children, were critically injured in a Somerset County crash Thursday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road around 7:43 a.m. in Summit Township. Dispatchers say the two children were flown...
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
The State College Connector Project has proved to be controversial with a number of locals, especially farmers. However, the project’s entering a new phase of its study. PennDOT will soon examine traffic counts along the proposed routes and at certain intersections. This is all part of the broader study to inform the agency which of the proposed routes are most viable.
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK
State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
WJAC TV
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
Bedford County Humane Society staying open, but needs more workers, volunteers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is staying open despite a rumor that the shelter is considering closing. But, like many other Bedford businesses, they’re short on staff. “We are looking for employees,” Board Member Joy Miller said. “We are no different than the hospitals and the restaurants in the area. […]
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
wtae.com
Driver hurt when vehicle hits building in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue. The car hit the side of Penny Lane Thrift and Consignment Shop. There did not appear to be major...
Comments / 0