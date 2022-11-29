ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresson, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH

First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
SALTSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Route 150 in Bellefonte reopens following wall collapse

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte has reopened weeks after a wall collapse. Due to the wall collapse, travel was restricted to one lane between West High and Mill Streets until Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Both lanes are now reopened, and the northbound detour using Route 144 and […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Burglary in Falls Creek

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recen burglary in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown perpetrator(s) made entry into a building on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough sometime between 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30.
FALLS CREEK, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Accident

Authorities say 3 people including 2 children were seriously injured in a crash in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road in Summit Township just before 8. Officials tell us the 2 children were flown from Meyersdale Hospital. An adult was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

The State College Connector Project has proved to be controversial with a number of locals, especially farmers. However, the project’s entering a new phase of its study. PennDOT will soon examine traffic counts along the proposed routes and at certain intersections. This is all part of the broader study to inform the agency which of the proposed routes are most viable.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK

State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy