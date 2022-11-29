Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room
I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Featured Park: Bicentennial Park
The City of Southlake’s Park Division is proud of the gorgeous community parks that make up our community’s green spaces. No park represents our city’s commitment to world-class public spaces for personal enjoyment more than our first and largest community park—Bicentennial Park. Southlake residents and visitors...
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Southlake Style
Feedstore BBQ And More
Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
CandysDirt.com
This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present
Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
Harbor Freight Tools bringing equipment, hardware to Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harbor Freight Tools is opening a location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, according to a listing on the company’s website. The store is estimated to open in January. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more. A phone number for the Grapevine location is not yet available. www.harborfreight.com.
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
fox4news.com
Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer
PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to re-assure parents following Thursday’s lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
mysouthlakenews.com
Thailicious Brings a Taste of Thailand to Southlake
As the cold comes to stay these next few weeks and there’s not enough time in the day, take the opportunity to share a warm meal of authentic Thai food with family and friends from Southlake’s own Thailicious Cuisine & Bar!. After opening in 2016, Thailicious was a...
