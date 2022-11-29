ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room

I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
IRVING, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’

A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Featured Park: Bicentennial Park

The City of Southlake’s Park Division is proud of the gorgeous community parks that make up our community’s green spaces. No park represents our city’s commitment to world-class public spaces for personal enjoyment more than our first and largest community park—Bicentennial Park. Southlake residents and visitors...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club

TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
Southlake Style

Feedstore BBQ And More

Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present

Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Harbor Freight Tools bringing equipment, hardware to Grapevine

Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harbor Freight Tools is opening a location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, according to a listing on the company’s website. The store is estimated to open in January. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more. A phone number for the Grapevine location is not yet available. www.harborfreight.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer

PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
PLANO, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

Thailicious Brings a Taste of Thailand to Southlake

As the cold comes to stay these next few weeks and there’s not enough time in the day, take the opportunity to share a warm meal of authentic Thai food with family and friends from Southlake’s own Thailicious Cuisine & Bar!. After opening in 2016, Thailicious was a...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

