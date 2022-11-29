Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
3 critically injured in Will County stabbing during apparent domestic incident: police
The Will County Sheriff's Office said three people are in critical condition in an apparent violent attack in a home in unincorporated Crete Thursday evening.
Sheriff: 3 critical after domestic-related stabbing in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a domestic incident Thursday in Will County, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a […]
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
qrockonline.com
Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County
Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
wglc.net
Police investigating armed robbery in Mendota
MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.
Retired couple stabbed by son-in-law who may have been angry about divorce, authorities say
Authorities said the suspect may have been angry about his divorce from the victims' daughter. He was due to report to jail Friday for domestic battery.
Car smashes in Plainfield Hair Cuttery salon
The vehicle has created a big hole in the front of the Hair Cuttery in a Plainfield strip mall.
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Court documents show there was a history of violent threats Andrei Kisliak made to his wife Vera Kisliak.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash
The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
Hinsdale police warn of armed thieves looking for unlocked cars overnight; 2 homeowners shot at
Hinsdale police are warning residents that car thieves checking for unlocked vehicles to steal overnight have been armed.
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
WGNtv.com
Bodycam video of Will County deputies shooting grandson who stabbed grandfather released
JOLIET, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released police bodycam video from a November 2021 deadly shooting involving a 70-year-old man and his grandson. “It’s horrible for so many reasons. It is tragic,” said attorney Keenan Saulter with Saulter Law P.C. On the...
qrockonline.com
Video Released Following Last Year’s Officer Involved Shooting That Left Two Dead Including 70 Year Old Grandfather
The Will County Sheriff’s office has released body cam video of a domestic disturbance in Preston Heights that left a 21-year-old and his grandfather dead. It was in November of last year, that Will County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Middletree Road in Joliet Township for a domestic disturbance. Deputies were informed by 911 that a man was armed with a knife and threatening his grandfather. Video below may be disturbing, proceed with caution.
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
northaurora.org
Village Welcomes New Officer Ryder Kern to North Aurora Police Department
Please join us in welcoming our newest officer, Ryder Kern, who took his oath of office last night, administered by Mayor Mark Gaffino. There to congratulate him were Village Administrator Steve Bosco, Chief Joe DeLeo, several officers & supervisors, and his family and friends. Officer Kern was born and raised...
