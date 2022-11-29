Read full article on original website
Related
fox8tv.com
Brookville Woman Charged in Theft
Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Dollar General Robbery
Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street. Police say...
fox8tv.com
Saxton Man Arrested
State police in Huntingdon County say a Saxton man is behind bars, accused of sending nude photos and videos to a 15-year-old girl via social media. Troopers say the investigation into 25-year-old Elvin Donelson began in May when police received a report of a teen who was receiving sexually explicit messages through Snapchat.
Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Burglary in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recen burglary in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown perpetrator(s) made entry into a building on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough sometime between 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30.
Police searching for stolen dump truck out of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dump truck that was stolen from private property in Henderson Township has sparked a state police investigation. On Nov. 28 around 10:17 p.m., troopers in the Punxsutawney barracks were called for a report of a stolen yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck. The vehicle was reported stolen near the […]
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK
State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
$80K worth of Bitcoin mining computers stolen in Somerset, suspects at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Somerset Township where 100 Bitcoin mining computers were taken from a warehouse. On Nov. 16, state police said the unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a warehouse at the 1000 block of S Center Avenue through a wooden roll-up style door. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scammer Uses Local Man’s Bank Information to Withdraw $16K from Bank Account
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft in which a local man’s bank account information was used to withdraw $16,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown individuals used a known victim’s bank account information to fraudulently withdraw two checks totaling $16,000.00. Police...
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED FOR DAMAGING INDIANA PARKING GARAGE, STEALING GOLF CART
Indiana Borough Police announce that three people were charged in connection with an incident at the borough parking garage last month. Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on October 29th for reports of damage to an exit gate and the theft of a golf cart that was stored there. Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing the cart and damaging the gate. The cart was located in a parking lot several blocks from the parking garage.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K From Brookville Band Booster Club
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony theft charges after police say she stole over $10,000.00 from the Brookville Band Booster Club over the course of two years. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Carolan...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
Police: Drunk man charged with biting security officer in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was charged with biting a security officer’s finger while he was publicly intoxicated, according to State College police. It was right before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 when an officer noticed Timothy Rossetti, 21, of Carbondale “staggering” along the 800 block of University Drive, according to the charges […]
Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
Security guard bit by belligerent, intoxicated man at hospital
State College, Pa. — A man who police said was lost and confused ended up being charged with aggravated assault after biting a security guard. State College Police found Adam Timothy Rossetti inside the vestibule of a building near the 800 block of University Drive. Rossetti appeared to be disoriented and unsure of his whereabouts, police said. The 21-year-old Rossetti, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech, told officers...
Altoona woman pulled knife after road rage crash, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires. Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash […]
Comments / 2