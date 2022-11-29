ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

fox8tv.com

Brookville Woman Charged in Theft

Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
BROOKVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Dollar General Robbery

Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street. Police say...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Saxton Man Arrested

State police in Huntingdon County say a Saxton man is behind bars, accused of sending nude photos and videos to a 15-year-old girl via social media. Troopers say the investigation into 25-year-old Elvin Donelson began in May when police received a report of a teen who was receiving sexually explicit messages through Snapchat.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Burglary in Falls Creek

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recen burglary in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown perpetrator(s) made entry into a building on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough sometime between 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30.
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

Police searching for stolen dump truck out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dump truck that was stolen from private property in Henderson Township has sparked a state police investigation. On Nov. 28 around 10:17 p.m., troopers in the Punxsutawney barracks were called for a report of a stolen yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck. The vehicle was reported stolen near the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK

State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
FALLS CREEK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scammer Uses Local Man’s Bank Information to Withdraw $16K from Bank Account

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft in which a local man’s bank account information was used to withdraw $16,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown individuals used a known victim’s bank account information to fraudulently withdraw two checks totaling $16,000.00. Police...
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

THREE CHARGED FOR DAMAGING INDIANA PARKING GARAGE, STEALING GOLF CART

Indiana Borough Police announce that three people were charged in connection with an incident at the borough parking garage last month. Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on October 29th for reports of damage to an exit gate and the theft of a golf cart that was stored there. Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing the cart and damaging the gate. The cart was located in a parking lot several blocks from the parking garage.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

NorthcentralPA.com

Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man

Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Security guard bit by belligerent, intoxicated man at hospital

State College, Pa. — A man who police said was lost and confused ended up being charged with aggravated assault after biting a security guard. State College Police found Adam Timothy Rossetti inside the vestibule of a building near the 800 block of University Drive. Rossetti appeared to be disoriented and unsure of his whereabouts, police said. The 21-year-old Rossetti, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech, told officers...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman pulled knife after road rage crash, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires. Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash […]
ALTOONA, PA

