Indiana Borough Police announce that three people were charged in connection with an incident at the borough parking garage last month. Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on October 29th for reports of damage to an exit gate and the theft of a golf cart that was stored there. Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing the cart and damaging the gate. The cart was located in a parking lot several blocks from the parking garage.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO