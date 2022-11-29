Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Britney Praises Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram
Britney Spears, who has repeatedly excoriated her younger sister Jamie Lynn on social media, left fans scratching their heads when she posted a message of praise to her on Instagram. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” she wrote late Friday night. “… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like… I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” The sisters have been feuding since Britney was freed from her conservatorship, and the elder Spears even tried to legally block the younger one’s memoir.Read more at The Daily Beast.
