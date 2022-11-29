Britney Spears, who has repeatedly excoriated her younger sister Jamie Lynn on social media, left fans scratching their heads when she posted a message of praise to her on Instagram. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” she wrote late Friday night. “… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like… I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” The sisters have been feuding since Britney was freed from her conservatorship, and the elder Spears even tried to legally block the younger one’s memoir.Read more at The Daily Beast.

