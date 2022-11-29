Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Flashback: Global jet race is on: Canadair commits at last
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIIND: (AIN...
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Gizmodo
Company Successfully Tests World's First Hydrogen-Powered Jet Engine
Rolls-Royce and easyJet, a European-based airline, have successfully tested a hydrogen-powered jet engine, the two companies announced in a press release on Tuesday. The pair say the goal is to curb emissions by 2050 and said the ground test marks “the world’s first run of a modern aero engine on hydrogen.”
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
Carscoops
Honda To Build New CR-V-Based Hydrogen Vehicle In America In 2024
Honda announced today that it will build a new fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new CR-V at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. The plug-in hydrogen vehicle will go into production starting in 2024. The vehicle will be based on the CR-V at least in part...
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Aviation International News
Airbus and Neste Sign Deal to Collaborate on SAF Development
Airbus and oil refining group Neste have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the companies announced during the first day of Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to accelerate the aviation sector’s transition to SAF.
CNBC
Rolls-Royce uses hydrogen produced with wind and tidal power to test jet engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
Aviation International News
Carmaker Renault to Partner on Battery Development For Aircraft
French carmaker Renault has signed a research and development agreement with Airbus aimed at enhancing what the companies call their electrification roadmaps through improvements in battery technology. The partnership was announced on Wednesday during Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse. The collaboration, which covers so-called technology bricks related to energy...
Lucid is offering employees $18,000 discounts to buy its cars by the end of the year, tries to rack up orders
The program could help Lucid juice delivery numbers before the year's end as it ramps up production of its flagship Air sedan.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Unwraps Biggin Hill Service Center Expansion
Bombardier today took the veil off of its expanded service center at London Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB), revealing a nearly 225,000-sq-ft (23,225-sq-m) facility that’s more than doubled its footprint at one of the busiest business airports in the UK and Europe. The Canadian airframer’s facility was established at EGKB...
theevreport.com
Volkswagen Group and PowerCo SE launch site search for first gigafactory in North America
Volkswagen Group and Canadian government agree to identify suitable sites for PowerCo cell factory in Canada. Wolfsburg – The Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo SE founded in July 2022 intend to accelerate the build-up of their global battery business through rapid expansion to North America. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume and the Canadian Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, signed in Wolfsburg today an Addendum to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of August this year to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in Canada. The two parties will continue their cooperation in the areas of battery value creation, raw material supply chains and cathode material production which had been established in August. Furthermore, PowerCo and materials technology group Umicore have agreed to investigate a strategic supply agreement on cathode material for North America. In September, the two companies had announced that they would cooperate in Europe by forming a joint venture for precursor and cathode material production.
Aviation International News
Improved Arrival Procedures in Effect at Toronto Pearson
Nav Canada this week introduced new ICAO-standard simultaneous arrival procedures at Toronto Pearson International Airport intended to shorten flight paths and flying times, reduce fuel burn, and increase the use of quieter continuous descent operations. To obtain approval to fly the standard, operators must employ satellite-based required navigation performance (RNP) positioning systems.
freightwaves.com
Hyundai’s Xcient positioned for instant US fuel cell truck leadership
Like a political candidate running unopposed, Hyundai Motor will passively assume U.S. leadership in hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks next year when 35 Xcient models arrive in California. Hyundai has competition in the zero-emission trucking space. But none is likely to match the South Korean automaker. It has worked on fuel...
Aviation International News
FL Technics Adds FAA Engine MRO Approval
FL Technics Engine Services has received FAA certification for aircraft engine repair and maintenance, making it the first company in Lithuania to receive such approval. The certification builds on the Kaunas company’s EASA engine MRO approval. “Addressing the supply and demand for aircraft engines and their components we are...
maritime-executive.com
Design for Autonomous, Zero-Emission Cross-Channel Vessel Obtains AiP
A project being developed by Belgium-based Zulu Associates and its subsidiary the Anglo Belgian Shipping Company is advancing designs for an uncrewed, zero-emission cross-channel vessel which they believe can develop a radically different logistic chain. Working with Lloyd’s Register, the project obtained Approval in Principle which the companies believe will pave the way for advancement in autonomous and zero-emission shipping.
