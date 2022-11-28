ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Yamzgiving Recap: Check Out A Round Up Of Our Favorite #YamzChallenge Videos

By Editor at Global Grind
 5 days ago

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


With each holiday, there comes a new challenge. This Thanksgiving Masego and Devin Morrison’s 2021 single, “Yamz” became a hit amongst the R&B enthusiasts. Singer Tank challenged a number of his friends to take on the Yamz
challenge on social media after legendary singer Charlie Wilson released his own rendition. Check out the best of the Yamz challenge inside.

Tank shared a post singing and playing the piano, paying homage to Masego and Devin Morrison’s holiday inspired single. He tagged his talented R&B friends like Jamie Foxx, Stevie Mackey, Avery Wilson, Mario and Muni Long. Tank’s video singing “Yamz” included the caption, “ @masego n @devinjmorrison yall done started something!!!! I’m calling out @iamjamiefoxx @steviemackey @averywilson @marioworldwide @munilong to do the #yamzchallenge Who you calling out?

R&B MONEY!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr. Durrell “Tank” Babbs Sr. (@therealtank)

The movement really started when the OG Charlie Wilson shared his soulful rendition of the song. The video reached impressive numbers on the Internet, and Masego was obviously really excited to have the approval of the legendary singer. Masego shared a collection of videos where artists performed their own version, saying, “Happy yamzgiving. Tank says Issa challenge goin on now #YamzChallenge.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masego (@masego)

The most surprising of the Yamz Challenge-goers would have to be rapper Fetty Wap. He uploaded a video singing his version. Fans hadn’t heard much from the New Jersey artist since his release from prison last year. Fetty dropped a celebratory single “First Day Out” and it appears he’s back singing an autotuned version of “Yamz” for his R&B loving fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zavier Jordan Maxwell (@fettywap1738)

Check out a round up of our favorite “Yamz” challenges below:

1. Tank

Source:Tank

2. Avery Wilson

Source:Tank

3. Fetty Wap

Source:Fetty Wap

4. Travis Malloy

Source:Tank

5. Mario

Source:Tank

6. Eric Dawkins

Source:Tank

7. Charlie Wilson

@charliewilson

When y’all say you hear Charlie Wilson... HERE IS CHARLIE WILSON the onliest one! @fettywap #SweetYamz #RnBVibes

♬ Sweet Yamz - Fetty Wap
Source:Charlie Wilson

