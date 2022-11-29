ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
Bleacher Report

Grading Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick's Rookie Season So Far

Most of the NBA teams that drafted in the 2022 lottery should be feeling confident in their scouting process and decisions. The top picks have performed well, including two who are producing at levels on par with established veteran stars. Even a few of the perceived projects have delivered promising...
Bleacher Report

Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For

As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July. Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at...
Bleacher Report

Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors

Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Separating Themselves

With another week of NBA action complete, sorting out the power rankings really didn't get any easier. That is, with the exception of where to place the Boston Celtics. While parity reigns supreme through much of the league, the Celtics are playing like a juggernaut and seemingly separating themselves from the pack. And they're doing that without getting a single minute from Robert Williams III (who recently started scrimmaging).
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline

As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4

Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse. The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.
Bleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star

Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
Bleacher Report

Former NFL LB Scooby Wright Auditions for WWE at IMG Academy Tryouts

Former NFL linebacker Scooby Wright III is looking to make a second career in professional wrestling. Per TMZ Sports, Wright took part in a WWE tryout at IMG Academy after receiving an invite from the promotion. TMZ noted Wright was one of more than 30 athletes who took part in...
