Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James' Comments on Photograph from 1957
During a radio appearance on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was given the opportunity to respond to the recent comments from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James regarding his appearance in a 1957 photo outside of North Little Rock High School as Black students attempted to integrate the school.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain
Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch. Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Had 'Internal Discussions' on DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have had "internal discussions" about the possibility of trading for Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that news on the latest edition of the Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago). "The trade...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick's Rookie Season So Far
Most of the NBA teams that drafted in the 2022 lottery should be feeling confident in their scouting process and decisions. The top picks have performed well, including two who are producing at levels on par with established veteran stars. Even a few of the perceived projects have delivered promising...
Bleacher Report
Mavs' Kemba Walker's Knee Is 'Not Good,' but PG Is Best He's Felt in 2 Years, GM Says
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison admitted in a radio interview that recently signed point guard Kemba Walker's left knee is "not good" but that he could still play on it. "It’s not good," Harrison said on The Ticket Sports Radio (h/t Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball). "It’s not...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Bleacher Report
Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For
As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July. Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at...
Watch: Caleb Williams breaks multiple tackles for electrifying 58-yard run
LAS VEGAS – Caleb Williams is a highlight machine. On USC's opening drive of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, he threw a highlight 50-yard bomb to Tahj Washington to set up a 2-yard Washington touchdown. Williams wasted no time in making more magic. On the Trojans' second drive, he broke ...
Bleacher Report
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors
Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Separating Themselves
With another week of NBA action complete, sorting out the power rankings really didn't get any easier. That is, with the exception of where to place the Boston Celtics. While parity reigns supreme through much of the league, the Celtics are playing like a juggernaut and seemingly separating themselves from the pack. And they're doing that without getting a single minute from Robert Williams III (who recently started scrimmaging).
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline
As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Waived by LA; Guard Was Shooting over 37% from 3
With the Dec. 15 deadline for teams to start making trades, the Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a roster spot by moving on from Matt Ryan. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers will waive the 25-year-old small forward after he played in 12 games this season.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4
Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse. The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star
Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr Wants Traveling Officiated Consistently After Stephen Curry Call
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called for more consistency in officiating after Stephen Curry was called for traveling late in Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. "Calls are calls. So some go your way, some don't," Kerr told reporters. "I guess the NBA is making an emphasis on...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL LB Scooby Wright Auditions for WWE at IMG Academy Tryouts
Former NFL linebacker Scooby Wright III is looking to make a second career in professional wrestling. Per TMZ Sports, Wright took part in a WWE tryout at IMG Academy after receiving an invite from the promotion. TMZ noted Wright was one of more than 30 athletes who took part in...
Bleacher Report
NFC Exec Questions If Eagles Get 'Full Return' on A.J. Brown Because of Jalen Hurts
It's hard to find fault with anything the Philadelphia Eagles have done amid building a 10-1 record this season, but at least one executive from an NFC team has questions about their ability to maximize A.J. Brown with their current quarterback. Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous executive questioned...
College football championships - Utah vs. USC live updates, playoff takeaways
It's a high-stakes championship weekend in college football. The Pac-12 title game is the first with huge College Football Playoff implications.
Bleacher Report
Troy Aikman: 'I'd Bet Virtually Everything' Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Cowboys
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't decided which team he will sign with, but ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman believes he knows where the 30-year-old will end up. During a radio appearance on Friday, Aikman said he's already convinced that Beckham is destined to land with...
