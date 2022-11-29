ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
The Independent

Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
NBC Sports

Serbia vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Serbia and Switzerland seek a win that could seal a place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they meet Friday in Doha. The Swiss can qualify with a win, or a draw if Cameroon beats Brazil and tiebreakers stay in Switzerland’s favor. The Swiss beat Cameroon 1-0 in Al Wakrah but lost to Brazil by the same score in Doha.
NBC Sports

Morocco Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Win Vs. Canada in Group F Clash

The Atlas Lions have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986. Morocco pulled off the 2-1 defeat against Canada in the Group F clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While Canada was already out of World Cup contention before the match, they put up their best fight against Morocco. Though it wouldn’t be enough to stop the Group F victory for the Atlas Lions.
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Australia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Lionel Messi and Argentina will continue their 2022 World Cup quest when they face Australia, arguably the biggest surprise of the tournament thus far, in the round of 16 on Saturday. Argentina rebounded from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back 2-0 victories over Mexico and Poland to finish...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Senegal

England and Senegal will face each other for the first time on the largest stage – the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. England advanced to the knockout stage for the second consecutive World Cup after a dominant performance in Group B. They will be taking on Senegal, who has high hopes in this World Cup even without Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané (leg injury).
BBC

World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his...
Sporting News

Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022

Cameroon's build-up to this game has been dominated by discussion of the sudden departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana from their squad due to disciplinary reasons. But by drawing with Serbia on Monday, Rigobert Song's side kept themselves in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages and so that will no doubt be their focus.
The Independent

South Korea vs Portugal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

The group stage of the Qatar World Cup is wrapping up, and there are still places in the last 16 to play for.While Portugal’s slim win against Ghana and more impressive victory over Uruguay have sealed Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates a spot in the knockout rounds, South Korea need three points and a bit of luck.Son Heung-min and co go up against Portugal in Group H here, following an opening draw with Uruguay and an agonising loss to Ghana.To progress, South Korea must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana draw with Uruguay.Here’s all you need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy