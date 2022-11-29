Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Sporting News
Cameroon vs. Brazil live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Antony and Martinelli start
Cameroon face the might of Brazil as they look to defy the odds and progress to the Round of 16. After losing 1-0 to Switzerland in their opening game, Cameroon came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with Serbia in their last match. That means that, if they can win today and Switzerland don't beat Serbia, they can still go through.
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.
Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
NBC Sports
Serbia vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Serbia and Switzerland seek a win that could seal a place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they meet Friday in Doha. The Swiss can qualify with a win, or a draw if Cameroon beats Brazil and tiebreakers stay in Switzerland’s favor. The Swiss beat Cameroon 1-0 in Al Wakrah but lost to Brazil by the same score in Doha.
NBC Sports
Morocco Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Win Vs. Canada in Group F Clash
The Atlas Lions have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986. Morocco pulled off the 2-1 defeat against Canada in the Group F clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While Canada was already out of World Cup contention before the match, they put up their best fight against Morocco. Though it wouldn’t be enough to stop the Group F victory for the Atlas Lions.
South Korea’s Late Winner vs. Portugal Dumps Uruguay Out of World Cup
Uruguay beat Ghana, but not by enough, with South Korea’s stoppage-time winner against Portugal enough to advance at the World Cup on a tiebreaker.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Australia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Lionel Messi and Argentina will continue their 2022 World Cup quest when they face Australia, arguably the biggest surprise of the tournament thus far, in the round of 16 on Saturday. Argentina rebounded from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back 2-0 victories over Mexico and Poland to finish...
NBC Connecticut
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Senegal
England and Senegal will face each other for the first time on the largest stage – the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. England advanced to the knockout stage for the second consecutive World Cup after a dominant performance in Group B. They will be taking on Senegal, who has high hopes in this World Cup even without Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané (leg injury).
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his...
Sporting News
Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022
Cameroon's build-up to this game has been dominated by discussion of the sudden departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana from their squad due to disciplinary reasons. But by drawing with Serbia on Monday, Rigobert Song's side kept themselves in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages and so that will no doubt be their focus.
How to live stream England v Senegal and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere
The Three Lions looked strong in the group stage, and will be looking for a valiant performance to propel them further
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
South Korea vs Portugal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
The group stage of the Qatar World Cup is wrapping up, and there are still places in the last 16 to play for.While Portugal’s slim win against Ghana and more impressive victory over Uruguay have sealed Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates a spot in the knockout rounds, South Korea need three points and a bit of luck.Son Heung-min and co go up against Portugal in Group H here, following an opening draw with Uruguay and an agonising loss to Ghana.To progress, South Korea must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana draw with Uruguay.Here’s all you need...
Comments / 0