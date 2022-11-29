ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy

The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal

1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller. 2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract. MLB History. 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Sean Murphy interest, Dansby Swanson rumblings, and more

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Braves have checked in on Sean Murphy, current catcher of the Oakland A’s. While a trade is not out of the question, Rosenthal did say that “the chances of the Braves acquiring Murphy are slim.” Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras seem to have the position handled, but should the Braves acquire Murphy, Contreras could shift primarily to the DH role.
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
CHICAGO, IL

