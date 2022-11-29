Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy
The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal
1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller. 2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract. MLB History. 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players...
Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer who pitched for Atlanta Braves dies at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaylord Perry, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher and multi-time Cy Young Award winner, died at the age of 84. Perry died at his South Carolina home of natural causes, the Associated Press reported. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We are saddened...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Sean Murphy interest, Dansby Swanson rumblings, and more
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Braves have checked in on Sean Murphy, current catcher of the Oakland A’s. While a trade is not out of the question, Rosenthal did say that “the chances of the Braves acquiring Murphy are slim.” Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras seem to have the position handled, but should the Braves acquire Murphy, Contreras could shift primarily to the DH role.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Mark DeRosa joins show, believes Swanson in ‘perfect spot’ in talks with Braves
Mark DeRosa, MLB Network analyst and Team USA manager for the World Baseball Classic joins the show. He tells Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney why Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves are a perfect fit, and where the National League East champs could turn if they can’t keep the shortstop.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Comments / 0