In spite of skepticism from critics, cryptocurrency has made a name for itself and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Although it’s experienced quite a bit of volatility, supporters stand by the claim that cryptocurrency is the currency of the future. Even so, a lot remains to be seen about the future of cryptocurrency and the blockchain. From government regulations to celebrity influence, there are many factors that significantly affect the value of digital currencies and leave people questioning if they will continue to be relevant in the future.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO