Kylie Rae Motter
Kylie Rae Motter, age 31, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, following an extended medical journey. Kylie was born and raised in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland East High School in 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College in 2014. Most recently she worked selling Pampered Chef where she could use her gifts of bringing people together and making them feel valued and important.
JoAnn Bremer
JoAnn C. Bremer, 89, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Earlier this year, JoAnn moved to Cape Girardeau, to live near her daughter. The fourth of nine children, JoAnn was born October 28, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan,...
Holland Police Log November 29-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Prep Girls Hoops Continue Tonight; GVSU Splits Pair at Ferris State
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – There are six games on tonight’s slate in high school girls’ basketball along the Lakeshore. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, hear the Holland Christian at West Ottawa contest with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC. Other match ups include Northview at Holland, Fruitport at Zeeland East, Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids, Traverse City West at Hamilton, and Hartford at Saugatuck.
Gentex, Outdoor Discovery Center Partner in New Preschool Initiative
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 1, 2022) – One of Zeeland’s leading employers is offering a new perk to its employees. Officials of Gentex announced on Wednesday a partnership with the Outdoor Discovery Center Network to create and develop a Gentex Discovery Preschool. A 43,000 square-foot facility will be built on the Gentex campus off of Centennial Street that would accommodate 12 daycare rooms, three infant rooms, office and common space, a food preparation area, and an indoor play center. Outdoor nature-based playscapes and a fishing pond are also planned.
