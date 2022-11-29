Kylie Rae Motter, age 31, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, following an extended medical journey. Kylie was born and raised in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland East High School in 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College in 2014. Most recently she worked selling Pampered Chef where she could use her gifts of bringing people together and making them feel valued and important.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO