The Princess of Wales has one of the most popular royal wardrobes in history, and with good reason to. Her latest tailored look – worn during a royal visit to Boston in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize – is just as classic as the rest of her wardrobe. Stepping off the plane at the airport, Kate wore a chic suit, layered with a cosy turtleneck and then she relied on the power of accessories to give it a little added drama, with diamond and sapphire earrings.

1 DAY AGO