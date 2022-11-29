Read full article on original website
These party hair trends are the epitome of festive glamour
Giving lacklustre winter locks a party-ready 'zhuzh' is a much-enjoyed December custom. And while booking a hair styling session is always an option, particularly for standout events in your Christmas calendar, if your engagements exceed a single night, it’s not ideal to be to-ing and fro-ing from the salon in the name of presentable hair.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
Style Notes: the Princess of Wales' suit is the ultimate forever investment
The Princess of Wales has one of the most popular royal wardrobes in history, and with good reason to. Her latest tailored look – worn during a royal visit to Boston in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize – is just as classic as the rest of her wardrobe. Stepping off the plane at the airport, Kate wore a chic suit, layered with a cosy turtleneck and then she relied on the power of accessories to give it a little added drama, with diamond and sapphire earrings.
Princess Kate's Most Stylish Moments from Her Trip to Boston
For the first time since 2014, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has returned to America—and, as per usual, the senior royal's elegant style did not disappoint. Kate and Prince William today wrapped up their three-day Boston tour, which began on Wednesday, November 30. During their visit, the pair met with world leaders and hosted their second annual Earthshot Prize Awards in honor of five advocates of environmentalism.
Priyanka Chopra Is Angelic in a Pearlescent Beaded Gown
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine. Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous arrival last night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Quantico star stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the screening for What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival. For the occasion, she pulled from Tony Ward's fall 2022 couture collection to wear a jaw-dropping pearlescent gown.
Princess Kate Takes on Harvard in a Festive Houndstooth Dress
These Iconic Royal Outfits Have Surprising Hidden Meanings These Iconic Royal Outfits Have Surprising Hidden Meanings. Royalty has arrived at Harvard University. On the third day of her trip to Boston, Catherine, Princess of Wales, embarked on a solo outing to Harvard's Center on the Developing Child, which drives research and development in order to better inform the policies affecting children who face adversity. The center has a relationship with The Royal Foundation and, more recently, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Erin Doherty shares her favourite independent shops and small businsesses
As we learn more about sustainability and fashion's impact on the planet, we're constantly discovering new ways to improve our habits as consumers. From shopping from responsible brands to opting for secondhand where we can and using rental services if possible, there are plenty of options for us to do our bit in reducing fashion's mark left on the world.
All the Best Celebrity Fashion from Art Basel 2022
Art Basel is here once again, and the crème de la crème of the art, music, and fashion worlds is in Miami to celebrate. The annual arts festival, which came back stronger than ever in 2021 following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, has welcomed many of our favorite stylish celebrities this year, including Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian—all who've brought with them their best street and red-carpet fashion.
Taking Shape
Burberry coat. Celine by Hedi Slimane mini bustier dress. Hermes belt and scarf. Proenza Schouler boots. Opening Image: Gabriela Hearst dress. Gucci hat. Models: Celic Dorig and Valentine; hair: Manuel Oliva; makeup: Paloma Romo for Pat McGrath Labs; local production: Jaime Garcia and Ana Gaby Roqueñi at Latina Productions; prop styling: Aramara Ulloa; casting: The Establishment.
The ultimate guide to styling coloured gemstones
Dopamine dressing is one of the biggest trends this year and coloured gemstones are a sophisticated way to get in on the look. Emerald green and ruby red pieces were all over the recent catwalks, with top jewellery designers such as Sandy Leong, Fehmida Lakhany and Fabergé featuring the actual gemstones in their collections.
The History of the Hero: The Dior Saddle bag
Whether or not you enjoy equestrian pursuits, you’ve probably heard of the Dior Saddle. This little bag was dreamt up by the house’s former artistic director John Galliano, its shrunken saddle shape and stirrup-like ‘D’ charm a "tribute to the elegance of the equestrian universe". One should note, it’s probably not suitable for horse-riding.
Feeling at Home—and In Style—in Nature
A mountain chalet nestled in an enchanting landscape, where evergreens cover the peaks with spectacular colors and spread earthy scents throughout the dry, crisp air. The only sound that breaks the silence is the crackling of the fire, as the first snow of the season glistens in the sun's rays.
Golden Goose Is Stepping Forward
Golden Goose’s Yatay Model 1B sustainable sneaker forges the path toward a greener—and more responsible—future. The debut release from a new partnership with Coronet—a leader in the research and production of ecologically safe materials—it features a crisp white bio-based upper derived from vegetable sources that sits atop a biodegradable rubber sole. The left heel tab on every pair is emblazoned with a unique numerical key, which wearers can use to access Golden Goose’s Golden Forest initiative to plant a tree, follow its story, and monitor the environmental benefits it brings to the local community.
