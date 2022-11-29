Hoda Kotb’s Massive Net Worth Is Proof of Her Talent! See How Much Money the ‘Today’ Host Earns

Jennifer Katzman/Shutterstock

Today host Hoda Kotb is earning some big bucks as one of NBC’s leading news personalities! The longtime anchor went straight into the business after graduating from Virginia Tech in the late ‘80s. She has since amassed an incredible net worth and gained the love of fans from all over the world. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth?

Hoda has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She started raking it in as a news assistant for CBS News in Egypt, her parents’ home country. The journalist added to her resume with local news gigs in various markets around the U.S. before becoming an NBC News correspondent and a Dateline contributor in 1998.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Her Today career officially kicked off in 2007 when she started cohosting the morning show’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. Though Kathie Lee waved goodbye to the program in April 2019, Hoda remained on the series with new cohost Jenna Bush Hager. The broadcaster has also become a familiar face as one of the hosts of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker each year.

With all of her NBC ventures, she is earning an estimated salary of $8 million. On top of her busy career on television, Hoda is a doting mom to two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she welcomed via adoption with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The former couple, who announced their split in January 2022, have worked hard to perfect their relationship as coparents.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” Hoda told People in August 2022 of their arrangement. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

How Else Does Hoda Kotb Make Money Aside From Her Work on ‘Today’?

Hoda has also earned a pretty penny from her writing career. Over the past few years, she has written a memoir, multiple non-fiction books and a children’s book called I’ve Loved You Since Forever which Kelly Clarkson adapted into a song!

She has had a lot to be thankful for since her career blossomed on Today, but most of all, she’s happy she got to fulfill her biggest dream of being a mom. After the arrival of her first child, Haley, in February 2017, Hoda couldn’t help but marvel over her incredible life.

“I can’t believe it happened to me, so I treasure every single second,” she gushed to People months after becoming a mom. “Not every minute, every second.”