Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
fox9.com
Wind chill Friday leads into chilly Saturday
A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the state of Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to be from the northwest, gusting up to 45 to 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for south central Minnesota and western Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday because of falling snow and strong wind gusts reducing visibilities at times, which will lead to travel concerns. Friday night into Saturday morning is less about how much snow Minnesota picks up, and more about strong wind gusts, low visibilities due to blowing snow, falling temperatures, and potential flash freeze creating icy conditions on wet surfaces from melting snow earlier Friday afternoon.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
fox9.com
‘Ice is never truly safe,’ deputies remind Minnesotans as temps drop
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans enjoy their watersports. So as the temperatures drop, they may be itching to go ice fishing or snowmobiling on the lake. However, local deputies said it'll be a few weeks at least before they can, and even then, there are always risks. "The...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Thawing Friday, then temperatures plunge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities are heading for a thaw on Friday before a cold front arrives just after sunset. There will be a few hours of mid and upper 30s on Friday afternoon. But the cold front will arrive around 5-6 p.m., kick up the winds (a wind advisory is in effect Friday evening for 40+ mph gusts), and send temperatures tumbling.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Breezy, blustery and bright
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's going to be a breezy couple of days in Minnesota. Blustery breezes are going to kick in on Thursday, with gusts up to 30-40 mph in Minnesota. This will make it feel much cooler than the high of 31 degrees that's forecast for the Twin Cities.
fox9.com
A little – or none – goes a long way when it comes to salting roads and sidewalks
(FOX 9) - It says a lot about how much we’ve overused ice-melt containing salt when you hear about Brooke Asleson’s job with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. "I am 100% of my time dedicated to addressing chloride pollution." Asleson is the coordinator of the Chloride Reduction Program....
fox9.com
Minnesota bull moose captured on trail cameras
The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Friday shared a compilation of videos of a bull moose in northern Minnesota captured over the years. Researchers say moose are not common in the area but over the past few years they've captured "quite a few bulls on camera."
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Comments / 0