ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
fox9.com

Wind chill Friday leads into chilly Saturday

A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the state of Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to be from the northwest, gusting up to 45 to 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for south central Minnesota and western Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday because of falling snow and strong wind gusts reducing visibilities at times, which will lead to travel concerns. Friday night into Saturday morning is less about how much snow Minnesota picks up, and more about strong wind gusts, low visibilities due to blowing snow, falling temperatures, and potential flash freeze creating icy conditions on wet surfaces from melting snow earlier Friday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever

This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Thawing Friday, then temperatures plunge

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities are heading for a thaw on Friday before a cold front arrives just after sunset. There will be a few hours of mid and upper 30s on Friday afternoon. But the cold front will arrive around 5-6 p.m., kick up the winds (a wind advisory is in effect Friday evening for 40+ mph gusts), and send temperatures tumbling.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily Yonder

In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads

On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Breezy, blustery and bright

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's going to be a breezy couple of days in Minnesota. Blustery breezes are going to kick in on Thursday, with gusts up to 30-40 mph in Minnesota. This will make it feel much cooler than the high of 31 degrees that's forecast for the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota bull moose captured on trail cameras

The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Friday shared a compilation of videos of a bull moose in northern Minnesota captured over the years. Researchers say moose are not common in the area but over the past few years they've captured "quite a few bulls on camera."
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy