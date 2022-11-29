Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
shelbycountypost.com
Triton Central's Lizzie Graham chosen to receive "Gifts of the Game" scholarship
A Triton Central Tiger has been awarded a scholarship from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Four recipients were announced of the Hall's “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program. Triton Central student-athlete Elizabeth Graham was selected as recipient of a four-year renewable college scholarship worth up to $4,000.
A 'second chance' was all Xavier Johnson needed to prove he's ready to help lead Indiana's ascent
In March of 2021, just days after Mike Woodson was hired as Indiana's next head coach, the idea of venturing into the transfer portal for a point guard sprung to the forefront. Though the Hoosiers already had a few playmaking options on the roster, to run Woodson's style of offense, he needed a certain type of player to lead his system.
Indianapolis adds 2nd date of 'Banana Ball' at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — Due to an "immense demand for tickets," the Savannah Bananas added a second date to its stop in Indianapolis. The barnstorming viral banana ball team is bringing its unique take on the nation's pastime to Victory Field. The Bananas will face their "rivals," the Party Animals, on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at the home of the Indianapolis Indians.
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
shelbycountypost.com
Zella Willadene (Campbell) Wolfe, 90, formerly of Greenfield
Zella Willadene (Campbell) Wolfe, 90, formerly of Greenfield, Ibeloved wife of the late John Pence Wolfe, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Cynthia, in Sumter, SC. She was born in Marion, IN on February 27, 1932, the daughter of James and Hazel (Hood) Campbell.
farmersadvance.com
Purdue ag alumni fish fry returns to Tippecanoe County in 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue ag alumni fish fry will return to Tippecanoe County on February 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the...
WLKY.com
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Garbage truck explodes into flames after hitting overpass in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS - Dramatic video captured a garbage truck that slammed into an overpass this week in Indiana, causing the vehicle to burst into a giant ball of fire. The moment, which was reported just before 8 a.m. local time on Monday in Indianapolis, was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera. The video shows the blue garbage truck driving down a street and toward the overpass, before its top slams into the bridge. Debris and smoke are seen in the underpass following the impact.
Dr. Bernard calls Rokita’s discipline push 'unlawful,' asks court to intervene
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor is asking a judge to stop the Indiana attorney general from seeking sanctions against her medical license. On Thursday, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorneys asked a Marion County judge to make Attorney General Todd Rokita rescind an administrative complaint he filed Wednesday with the medical licensing board.
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
eaglecountryonline.com
Milan '54 Hoosiers Museum Announce Plans for Legends Square, Event Center
The goal is to make Milan a basketball campus open to the public. Rendering of the Milan '54 Hoosiers Museum Legends Square. Photo provided. (Milan, Ind.) – Some exciting projects are in the works to add to the basketball legacy in Milan. Tom Kolhmeier, the president of the board...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield man charged in road rage shooting incident
A Hancock County man is charged with a road rage shooting on I-65. About 9:15 am Wednesday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call about alleged shots being fired from one vehicle at another on I-65 near Washington Street in Indianapolis. The incident involved the driver of a Ram pick-up truck firing a shot at a Jeep Patriot during a road rage encounter.
