ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Triton Central's Lizzie Graham chosen to receive "Gifts of the Game" scholarship

A Triton Central Tiger has been awarded a scholarship from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Four recipients were announced of the Hall's “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program. Triton Central student-athlete Elizabeth Graham was selected as recipient of a four-year renewable college scholarship worth up to $4,000.
FAIRLAND, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis adds 2nd date of 'Banana Ball' at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to an "immense demand for tickets," the Savannah Bananas added a second date to its stop in Indianapolis. The barnstorming viral banana ball team is bringing its unique take on the nation's pastime to Victory Field. The Bananas will face their "rivals," the Party Animals, on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at the home of the Indianapolis Indians.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Zella Willadene (Campbell) Wolfe, 90, formerly of Greenfield

Zella Willadene (Campbell) Wolfe, 90, formerly of Greenfield, Ibeloved wife of the late John Pence Wolfe, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Cynthia, in Sumter, SC. She was born in Marion, IN on February 27, 1932, the daughter of James and Hazel (Hood) Campbell.
GREENFIELD, IN
farmersadvance.com

Purdue ag alumni fish fry returns to Tippecanoe County in 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue ag alumni fish fry will return to Tippecanoe County on February 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song

MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
fox5ny.com

Watch: Garbage truck explodes into flames after hitting overpass in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Dramatic video captured a garbage truck that slammed into an overpass this week in Indiana, causing the vehicle to burst into a giant ball of fire. The moment, which was reported just before 8 a.m. local time on Monday in Indianapolis, was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera. The video shows the blue garbage truck driving down a street and toward the overpass, before its top slams into the bridge. Debris and smoke are seen in the underpass following the impact.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Milan '54 Hoosiers Museum Announce Plans for Legends Square, Event Center

The goal is to make Milan a basketball campus open to the public. Rendering of the Milan '54 Hoosiers Museum Legends Square. Photo provided. (Milan, Ind.) – Some exciting projects are in the works to add to the basketball legacy in Milan. Tom Kolhmeier, the president of the board...
MILAN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield man charged in road rage shooting incident

A Hancock County man is charged with a road rage shooting on I-65. About 9:15 am Wednesday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call about alleged shots being fired from one vehicle at another on I-65 near Washington Street in Indianapolis. The incident involved the driver of a Ram pick-up truck firing a shot at a Jeep Patriot during a road rage encounter.
GREENFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy