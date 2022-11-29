ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today

Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today

Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World

Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDW News Today

‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023

Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today

New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today

New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Concept Art of Louis and Animal Band Released

Disney has released new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept art featuring Princess Tiana and Louis in the Louisiana bayou. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDW News Today

New Norway Pavilion Merchandise Collection Arrives in EPCOT

Mug – $24.99. The mug is sky blue, and depicts a Stave Church, two puffins, two moose, and a Norwegian flag inside of a Mickey Mouse head. It is oversized and can hold more than a pint of liquid. Baking Set – $29.99. This baking set includes one...
WDW News Today

Model Train & Christmas Village Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The model train and Christmas village have returned to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for another year of festive cheer. The village is in a fenced-off area in one corner of the lobby. It includes multiple levels of snow-capped mountains, with the train going in a circle around the base.
WDW News Today

Limited Release Walt Disney Day Pin Now Available at Walt Disney World

In celebration of Walt Disney Day, held on the dreamer’s birthday every year on December 5, a new limited release pin is now available at Walt Disney World!. Limited Release 2022 Walt Disney Day Pin – $17.99. This new limited release pin features Mickey Mouse looking out a...
WDW News Today

New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Japan Airlines Livery Takes to the Skies

Taking to the skies just in time for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration to kick off, Japan Airlines has announced a very special livery themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary!. The special livery will be placed on a Boeing 767-300ER starting December 6, which will be renamed the JAL...
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Shop Getting New Flooring Ahead of Rumored Retheme at Universal Studios Florida

The Hello Kitty Store has closed temporarily while undergoing re-flooring. We recently reported that eventually the store will be rethemed. Red curtains hang at the entrance to the shop. We would assume they are placing a plain, generic flooring because they are phasing Hello Kitty out, with plans to close the Hello Kitty Shop permanently in the future.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Down in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Construction walls have been removed throughout Marvel Super Hero Island, which has been under refurbishment for several months at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Construction walls went up in July around the Fruit Stand and Chomp Hot Dogs. In November, we saw some character flats removed while the walls were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy