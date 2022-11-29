Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
WDW News Today
Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished ‘Global Dream’ Cruise Ship
About two weeks ago, we reported Disney had purchased a massive 19-deck cruise ship called Global Dream, which remained unfinished at the time. Now we’ve learned Disney paid a comparably paltry sum for the massive ship. According to the German business news site Capital, Disney reportedly paid only $41...
WDW News Today
‘The Little Mermaid’ Theming Replaces Pirate Rooms at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney has released a first look at new “The Little Mermaid” theming in guest rooms of the Trinidad area at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Some, if not all, of these rooms used to be the “pirate rooms.”. When the refurbishment was announced, Disney said the new...
WDW News Today
‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland
Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today
New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Concept Art of Louis and Animal Band Released
Disney has released new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept art featuring Princess Tiana and Louis in the Louisiana bayou. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season...
WDW News Today
New Norway Pavilion Merchandise Collection Arrives in EPCOT
Mug – $24.99. The mug is sky blue, and depicts a Stave Church, two puffins, two moose, and a Norwegian flag inside of a Mickey Mouse head. It is oversized and can hold more than a pint of liquid. Baking Set – $29.99. This baking set includes one...
WDW News Today
Model Train & Christmas Village Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The model train and Christmas village have returned to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for another year of festive cheer. The village is in a fenced-off area in one corner of the lobby. It includes multiple levels of snow-capped mountains, with the train going in a circle around the base.
WDW News Today
Droid Depot Salt & Pepper Shaker and Glassware Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
New kitchenwares featuring R-series droids are now available at Droid Depot in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We found a salt and pepper shaker set and glassware. The green shaker, for pepper, features a sketch of an R-series droid very similar to R2-D2. One side of each shaker is on a...
WDW News Today
Limited Release Walt Disney Day Pin Now Available at Walt Disney World
In celebration of Walt Disney Day, held on the dreamer’s birthday every year on December 5, a new limited release pin is now available at Walt Disney World!. Limited Release 2022 Walt Disney Day Pin – $17.99. This new limited release pin features Mickey Mouse looking out a...
WDW News Today
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Japan Airlines Livery Takes to the Skies
Taking to the skies just in time for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration to kick off, Japan Airlines has announced a very special livery themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary!. The special livery will be placed on a Boeing 767-300ER starting December 6, which will be renamed the JAL...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain ‘Get Wet MAX!’, Halloween, and Christmas Events Returning to Tokyo Disney Resort in 2023
Today, the Oriental Land Company revealed its event calendar for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which was very light on the details but seems poised to be yet another year of reduced events around the resort. Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” Celebration. April 15, 2023 through March 31,...
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Shop Getting New Flooring Ahead of Rumored Retheme at Universal Studios Florida
The Hello Kitty Store has closed temporarily while undergoing re-flooring. We recently reported that eventually the store will be rethemed. Red curtains hang at the entrance to the shop. We would assume they are placing a plain, generic flooring because they are phasing Hello Kitty out, with plans to close the Hello Kitty Shop permanently in the future.
WDW News Today
New Plaid Hat Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Get ready to don your winter apparel with this cold weather-inspired plaid hat Mickey ear headband. The weather may be warm in Florida, but you can look snow-ready in these festive ears. Mickey Plaid Hat Ear Headband – $34.99. These warm and fuzzy ears feature a red and black...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Down in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Construction walls have been removed throughout Marvel Super Hero Island, which has been under refurbishment for several months at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Construction walls went up in July around the Fruit Stand and Chomp Hot Dogs. In November, we saw some character flats removed while the walls were...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
“Indiana Jones 5” finally has a real title. The newest film in the franchise will be called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” You can watch the first trailer below. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will take place in 1969, amidst the space race...
Comments / 0