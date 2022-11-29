Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
MV Blackhawk ladies win 71 – 31
The Lady Hawks got a huge boost from their inside players to lead them to a great conference win vs Franklin Monroe by a score of 71 – 31. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:. Kenzea Townsend – 18pts. Taylee Woodbury – 16pts. Syenna Purdin –...
New Bremen and Warren John F. Kennedy set to play for OHSAA Division VII state football championship
Division VII state championship gameDate/Time: Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)In a rematch of the 2020 Division VII state championship game, New Bremen meets Warren John F. Kennedy in the afternoon game on Saturday. New Bremen won the ...
Lima News
Western Buckeye League boys basketball previews
Coach: Sean Powell (second season) 2021-22 league record: 2-7 (tied for seventh) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 43-32 to Bluffton in Division III in sectional finals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Mitch Barr (Sr.), Drake Craddock (Soph.), Cole Craddock (Soph.) Others on varsity roster: Zach Welsh (Fr.), Trey Crawford (Jr.), Joe...
countynewsonline.org
Lauren Elizabeth Bryant
Lauren Elizabeth Bryant, 23, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 6, 1999, in Troy, Ohio to Glen Bryant and Melissa Floss. In addition to her parents, Lauren is survived by her siblings, Steven (Teleascha Moore) Smith of Greenville,...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
countynewsonline.org
Chester Lee Shell Jr.
MARCH 30, 1964 – NOVEMBER 30, 2022. Chester L. Shell, Jr., age 58 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Greenville on March 30, 1964 he was a son to Stella (Baker) & Chester L. Shell, Sr. He was an Ansonia High School Graduate, class of 1983. Chester was a former EMT for Greenville Rescue, and later in life, worked in construction remodeling houses, and carpentry. He loved the Darke County Fair, and going to the horse races. Chester loved his family, and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by a step-son Austin Meade.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
countynewsonline.org
27th Annual Darke Co. Lions Clubs Teddy & Friends Dec. 12 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply and to young patients at Wayne Healthcare by donating at the 27th annual Darke County Lions Clubs Teddy Bears & Friends Community Blood Drive Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman cited after crash
A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
WDTN
Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder
***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
UPDATE: Fairborn intersection reopens after ‘significant’ water main break
FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 3:50 p.m.:. An intersection in Fairborn has reopened after a “significant” water main break. The intersection of Ironwood Drive and Funderburg Road was closed around 11:10 a.m., according to a social media post from the Fairborn Police Department. “That intersection will be closed...
WANE-TV
University of Saint Francis academics to move on from downtown location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne. USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized. “Asking our students to commute to...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
countynewsonline.org
Sally S. Flatter
Sally Sue Flatter, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Village Green Health Campus, in Greenville. She was born on October 8, 1944, in Greenville, to the late Charles and Betty (Shuttleworth) Smith. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her...
WDTN
Archer’s Tavern Chili Cook-Off Winner
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe. The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the...
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
