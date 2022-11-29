Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
Video Comparison of Moderate and Deluxe 'Disney' Resorts Is Surprising
Planning a vacation to Disney World can be super overwhelming, even if all of your research does pay off by the time you arrive for your vacation. As if figuring out park tickets isn't enough, for those who stay on Disney property, choosing one out of more than 20 hotel options is your next big hurdle. And while considering the different price points and the three hotel categories — Value, Moderate, and Deluxe — it can be a hard choice to make.
disneyfoodblog.com
Should Disney Cut the Play Pavilion in EPCOT: Pros and Cons
Could another EPCOT project be on the chopping block?. The Mary Poppins attraction that was previously announced for the park has been placed “on hold,” and the Spaceship Earth reimagining has also been postponed. We’ve also seen plans for the festival space in World Celebration change over time. But other new things announced for EPCOT have opened — like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. So what could (or should) happen with the Play! Pavilion that had been announced for EPCOT? Should it just be cut from EPCOT’s construction plans? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
iheart.com
Disney Raises Ticket Prices For 2nd Time This Year
Once again, Disney World has announced a price hike on tickets, making it the second time in a year. Right now, one-day, one-park tickets are between $109 and $159, depending on demand. Starting December 8th, three out of the four Orlando Disney parks will be more expensive to visit, with...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives
Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
