Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes.
ship-technology.com
ABS creates new maritime SaaS entity for ship operators
ABS Wavesight will help provide better visibility into fleet assets as well as real-time insights for sustainable operations. Marine sector classification and technical advisory services provider ABS has launched a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, ABS Wavesight. The new maritime SaaS entity will help shipowners and operators...
freightwaves.com
Amazon cloud computing unit rolls out supply chain application
Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched on Tuesday a supply chain management application it said will eliminate the need for businesses to use multiple systems and vendors to access critical network data. The application, called AWS Supply Chain, was introduced at...
ship-technology.com
Danelec rolls out new VDR services for ship operators
The new services will offer VDR status information as well as remote access to VDRs on board ships. Denmark-based Danelec has launched two new web-based Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) services for ship managers and operators. The new services will offer VDR status information and remote access to VDRs on board...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Innovation award for quick couplers standard
The Open-S Alliance has won the Swedish Demolition Award in the “Great Innovation Award for Manufacturers/Suppliers” category. The organisation received the award at a ceremony at the Demcon event in Stockholm. Open-S is the open standard for fully automatic quick couplers for excavators, and the Open-S Alliance is...
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
consumergoods.com
Operational Investments: 5 CPGs Predicting the Future With Digital Twins
Though their marriage of technologies enables them to provide extremely advanced simulations, the use of digital twins need not be overly complex, Alfonso Velosa, Gartner research VP of emerging technology, noted to CGT, which is a common misconception surrounding digital twins. Their real value comes from their ability to make...
salestechstar.com
Turvo and DAT Partnership Combines Best-in-Class TMS with the Largest Load Board in the US
Turvo and DAT integration brings unparalleled freight matching capabilities for freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers. Turvo, provider of the world’s leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, and DAT Freight & Analytics, the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America, formally announce their strategic partnership to take freight matching and supply chain orchestration to the next level for freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers.
futurumresearch.com
Marvell Unleashes Custom ASIC Portfolio Innovations to Fulfill New Global Data Infrastructure Demands
In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, we address the topic of custom ASIC innovation and why it is critical to fulfilling the emerging demands of the global data infrastructure. Marvell’s custom ASIC offering focuses on addressing the intricate, high-speed, high-performance silicon requirements of next generation 5G operators, cloud data centers, enterprises, and automotive applications. Marvell’s growing portfolio of IP at advanced process nodes, now includes 3nm, spanning compute, embedded memories, high-speed SerDes, networking, security, and storage, accelerates time to market and is optimized for performance, power & area, enabling optimal returns on investments.
thefastmode.com
NETSCOUT Announces Interoperability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Amazon Security Lake
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced the successful interoperability of Omnis™ Cyber Intelligence (OCI) with Amazon Security Lake, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver advanced network detection and response (NDR) insights. With comprehensive network visibility, contextual cybersecurity investigation, and...
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Selected as Automation Partner by KOHYGEN
Emerson Electric Co. EMR has been selected by Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) to provide the latter with automation solutions for its hydrogen refueling station namely JeonjuPyeonghwa Hydrogen Refueling Station. This project is a vital step for the two companies to reach their goals of reducing emissions, accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy and driving investment in hydrogen.
aiexpress.io
Ketos Receives Investment from Accenture Ventures
Ketos, a San Jose, CA-based knowledge intelligence firm that makes use of a proprietary expertise platform to assist organizations monitor and tackle water effectivity and high quality, acquired an funding from Accenture (NYSE: ACN)’s Accenture Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make...
msn.com
The First Smart Electric Tractor Makes More Sense Than Cars With the Same Tech
While car makers struggle to create a world of electric, autonomous connected cars, a startup tractor company thinks such a revolution makes a lot more sense on the farm. Monarch Electric Tractor's vehicle applies those technologies to work that's more valuable and more frequent than that done by our cars, gathering data along the way that they believe will improve food.
heshmore.com
Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine
Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine. Toulouse, 30 November 2022 – Airbus has revealed that it is developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine. The propulsion system is being considered as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. Airbus will start ground...
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
Carscoops
Nio Partners With Tencent To Speed Up Autonomous Tech Development
Nio will partner with Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology. A strategic cooperation agreement signed by the two companies on November 28 in Shenzhen will see them build an integrated hybrid cloud infrastructure for the smart car sector. They will also collaborate on the development of high-precision mapping systems for drivers while Nio will use Tencent’s cloud computing infrastructure for data storage and training of its autonomous driving technologies.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
globalspec.com
ABB introduces its smallest industrial bot yet
Tech firm ABB has launched what it is calling their smallest industry robot ever. ABB’s IRB 1010 is an industrial robot with a 5.2-inch footprint and a reach of 14.5 inches, designed for increasing production of small devices such as health trackers, smart watches, sensors and earphones in the manufacturing space.
heshmore.com
Airbus and CERN to partner on superconducting technologies for future clean aviation
Airbus and CERN to partner on superconducting technologies for future clean aviation. Munich, 01 December – Airbus UpNext, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus, and CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, are launching a project to evaluate how superconductivity can contribute to the decarbonization of future aircraft systems. The Super-Conductor for Aviation with Low Emissions (SCALE) demonstrator aims to promote the adaptation and adoption of superconducting technologies in airborne electrical distribution systems.
Flying Magazine
Rolls-Royce Marks Successful Engine Test Run on Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce International [RYCEY] has marked a new milestone in the quest to field a viable hydrogen-powered solution for commercial aviation. In partnership with European low-cost carrier easyJet, the aerospace giant announced yesterday that it had completed a successful test run of its AE 2100A gas turbine powerplant fueled by “green” hydrogen. Chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini called the event a “breakthrough” for the company and the industry: “This achievement not only represents a technological breakthrough but demonstrates a tangible step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future,” she said via LinkedIn.
