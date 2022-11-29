Nio will partner with Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology. A strategic cooperation agreement signed by the two companies on November 28 in Shenzhen will see them build an integrated hybrid cloud infrastructure for the smart car sector. They will also collaborate on the development of high-precision mapping systems for drivers while Nio will use Tencent’s cloud computing infrastructure for data storage and training of its autonomous driving technologies.

1 DAY AGO