Multiple agencies are combining to try and save an animal that was hit by a vehicle recently. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, this poor eagle is in critical condition after being hit by a car early this week. He was found on the side of Route 495 by an environmental police officer who was able to scoop him up and brought him to Cape Ann Wildlife, who in turn transferred him to their Cape hospital in Barnstable the next morning.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO