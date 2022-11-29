Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police looking for public’s help after man reportedly beaten and robbed
Police are looking for the public’s help after a man was reportedly beaten and robbed recently. According to Fall River Police, on Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a gentleman was found outside of 1209 South Main Street with significant injuries to his head and face. After speaking...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Fall River men arrested in connection with incident triggering Amber Alert
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at approximately 11:22 a.m., members of the Dartmouth Police Department responded to 1143 Tucker Road, after receiving a call of several people arguing. Upon arrival, Officer Craig Cote was advised by a man involved in the altercation that another man, subsequently...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
fallriverreporter.com
Murder trial involving New Bedford man begins concerning death of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares
The murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose, a former New Bedford resident, began this morning in Fall River Superior Court. Rose is charged with shooting and killing 37-year-old Joseph Tavares on December 22, 2018, outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. According to the Bristol County District...
fallriverreporter.com
Recently fired Fall River teacher charged with obscene matter to minor after investigation
A former Fall River school teacher that was recently terminated after disturbing text messages surfaced has been charged. According to court records, 29-year-old Daniel Levin has been charged with Obscene Matter to Minor. Last week, Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
capecod.com
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home
Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
ABC6.com
Convicted child rapist appears in court as prosecutors seek review of his activity
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A convicted child rapist was in court Friday as prosecutors seek a review of his activity while on probation. In Kent County Superior Court, Richard Gardner signed documents waiving his Fourth Amendment right related to that review. Prosecutors agreed to continue the case to a later date.
State police: Amber Alert in effect after mother, baby kidnapped from Dartmouth home
An Amber Alert is in effect after a mother and her baby boy were kidnapped from a home in Dartmouth on Thursday, officials said. Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Hannah Benson and her 6-month-old son, Grayson, at knifepoint, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors
A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police officer, New England Wildlife Center, attempt to save eagle after being hit on Route 495
Multiple agencies are combining to try and save an animal that was hit by a vehicle recently. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, this poor eagle is in critical condition after being hit by a car early this week. He was found on the side of Route 495 by an environmental police officer who was able to scoop him up and brought him to Cape Ann Wildlife, who in turn transferred him to their Cape hospital in Barnstable the next morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset Police suspect arrested in Louisiana on child enticement charges following month-long investigation
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that a suspect in a month-long Somerset Police investigation has been arrested by Louisiana State Investigators on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police. 33-year-old Carlos Normand, of Scott, Louisiana, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police on the charges...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted in double homicide of Marshfield couple
A man is wanted in connection with the double homicide of a well-known couple in Marshfield. According to a Wednesday press conference, police were dispatched to a home on 75 Gotham Hill Drive at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of...
Married couple found dead in Massachusetts home; police search for suspect
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Comments / 0