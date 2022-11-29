ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
1420 WBSM

Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home

Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
MARSHFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors

A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police officer, New England Wildlife Center, attempt to save eagle after being hit on Route 495

Multiple agencies are combining to try and save an animal that was hit by a vehicle recently. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, this poor eagle is in critical condition after being hit by a car early this week. He was found on the side of Route 495 by an environmental police officer who was able to scoop him up and brought him to Cape Ann Wildlife, who in turn transferred him to their Cape hospital in Barnstable the next morning.
WEYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset Police suspect arrested in Louisiana on child enticement charges following month-long investigation

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that a suspect in a month-long Somerset Police investigation has been arrested by Louisiana State Investigators on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police. 33-year-old Carlos Normand, of Scott, Louisiana, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset Police on the charges...
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted in double homicide of Marshfield couple

A man is wanted in connection with the double homicide of a well-known couple in Marshfield. According to a Wednesday press conference, police were dispatched to a home on 75 Gotham Hill Drive at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Charges elevated in armed bank robbery

An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
EDGARTOWN, MA

