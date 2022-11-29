Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Luke Fickell Gives Honest Opinion About Wisconsin Academics Effecting Recruitment
Luke Fickell will need to recruit differently at Wisconsin. Newly anointed Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell doesn’t have much time to celebrate landing his new job. In the era of the transfer portal and weak recruiting commitments, Fickell needs to find players for the Badgers program next year. Fickell has already talked about his major plans in recruiting. He wants to pluck future Badgers from near Madison.
Wisconsin hosting two tight ends on official visits this weekend
Tight ends Tucker Ashcraft and C.J. Jacobsen in the 2023 recruiting class will officially visit Madison this weekend.
wisportsheroics.com
Former Wisconsin Coach Named As Candidate For Stanford Job
As the college football season comes to an end, the coaching shuffle is just beginning. Wisconsin is going through its own coaching shuffle but many other teams are just beginning. David Shaw announced that he was stepping down from the Stanford Cardinal job. This leaves a vacancy at one of the premiere Pac-12 schools. Former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has been named as a candidate for the Stanford job.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Head Coach Luke Fickell continues to fill Wisconsin’s coaching staff
Each December, college football becomes an ever-changing world. On the macro side, head coaches get hired, fired, retire, etc. Further down though, on the micro side, you’ve also got assistants and staffers who are either following their previous head coach or looking for a new position after a previous regime is let go.
Preview Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. Marquette
All of the news updates and preview information surrounding the Wisconsin Badgers versus Marquette, including how to watch the rivalry game on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Fickell to establish culture through 'trust, respect and love'
MADISON, Wis. — When Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers in October, he had just a few hours to prepare himself to face a ruffled group of young men. UW had just fired head coach Paul Chryst five games into his eighth season in charge of the program, and it was Leonhard's job to settle the emotions of players who felt responsible for the shocking turn of events.
saturdaytradition.com
Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin coach, calls out the lack of TV time for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Kelly Sheffield is not happy that the early rounds of the Women’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament are not being broadcast on TV. Sheffield, who coaches the defending champion Wisconsin Badgers, mentioned that “over a half million people” watched one of the Badger’s regular season games, but the initial tournament games were not on TV. “Right now I can watch boys high school & college women’s regular season basketball games on TV, but no tournament VB matches,” said Sheffield. “Epic fail!”
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Wednesday night involving Rockford area teams. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 67 Freeport 32Belvidere 73 East 66Boylan 72 Belvidere North 40Guilford 53 Jefferson 42Harlem 57 Hononegah 53 OTHER BOYS GAMESDowners Grove 75 Rockford Lutheran 54Genoa-Kingston 58 Marengo 38Galena 69 Durand 40Indian Creek 58 Amboy 36Dakota […]
lavistamchs.com
University of Wisconsin ’ s student support system vs. the law enforcements lack of progression
On October 20 just twenty-four hours before the team was expected to play against Michigan. State, the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team’s celebration photos of their. previous victory were leaked. The Wisconsin Police Department is investigating multiple crimes. such as the unauthorized consent of distributing images,...
Fans asked to remain in Kohl Center due to police activity outside
Fans were asked to remain inside the Kohl Center following Tuesday night's Badger men's basketball game due to police activity outside the center.
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greywolf Brokers $4M Sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has brokered the $4 million sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, a suburb of Madison. The 45,166-square-foot building contains 47 units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale and sold slightly above the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Cash-strapped UW seeking video game coordinator
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System seems to always be struggling to find enough operating cash. So it’s rich that the system’s flagship university has found the funds to hire an esports coordinator. UW-Madison is looking for a “dynamic and innovative leader” to direct campus video...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
