INFB’s 2023 priorities include rural viability, energy, taxes, and food security
Indiana Farm Bureau will focus on rural viability, energy, taxes, and food security in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. Andy Tauer is the executive director of public policy. “The Indiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors recently approved their policy focus areas for the 2023 statehouse session. Very similar to keeping...
Anaerobic digestion seen as renewable energy solution
The potential of anaerobic digestion as a renewable energy solution is being discussed in southern Minnesota. Shannon Schlecht with the Minnesota Ag Utilization Research Institute says anaerobic digestion involves using bacteria to break down biproducts to release methane that can be turned into renewable natural gas. “And we have the...
Michigan Farm Bureau outlines next dairy policy steps
Michigan Farm Bureau delegates have finalized recommendations to improve dairy pricing formulas and transparency. Senior Industry Relations Specialist Ernie Birchmeier tells Brownfield he feels positive consensus is forming across the industry. “You’ve got dairy farmers from around the country that have come together to discuss critical issues to their industry,...
Wisconsin’s sign-up for cover crop rebates starts Monday
Wisconsin farmers can sign up for the state’s cover crop rebate program starting Monday. The program uses 800-thousand dollars approved by the Legislature to reimburse farmers five dollars per acre on their 2023 crop insurance premiums for planting cover crops this year. The funding is first-come first-serve and will cover the first 160-thousand acres of insured cropland.
South Dakota’s winter wheat in trouble
In the 38 years farmer Bryan Jorgensen has been growing winter wheat, he’s never seen a crop not emerge. The Ideal, South Dakota farmer tells Brownfield the crop is typically ankle high in late November, but that’s not the case this year. “We’ve not had any significant moisture...
Michigan Farm Bureau refreshes water policy
Michigan Farm Bureau plans on encouraging local officials to manage agricultural drainage similar to watersheds. Senior Conservation and Regulatory Relations Specialist Laura Campbell tells Brownfield a resolution adopted by delegates this week supports legislation currently in Lansing. “A drain has a watershed, it has a certain amount of landscape that...
Michigan Farm Bureau strives to end childhood hunger
Michigan’s farm community is on a mission to eradicate hunger. President Carl Bednarski tells Brownfield the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies is transitioning into a For-Purpose business dedicated to hunger relief efforts. “We’re going to solve this issue,” he says. The organization has been partnering with...
Angerer to lead Michigan ag department
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced several cabinet member changes for her second term including a new director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Deputy director of the department Kathy Angerer will now serve as acting director as Gary McDowell plans to retire at the end of...
