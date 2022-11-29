ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Oxford community marks one year anniversary of school shooting with day of remembrance

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oxford community marked the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting with a day of remembrance. November 30, 2021, the first shots rang out at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. One year later, at the same time, the residents of small town paused for a moment of silence to remember those killed, and to stand with those who survived.
Michigan State Police warns against scams after Tuscola caller impersonates sergeant

Michigan State Troopers at the Caro Post learned Monday that a new scam is going around, and this time, the scammer is pretending to be a sergeant with the agency. Throughout the morning of November 28, the Caro Post received several calls asking about the supposed sergeant, who is calling individuals currently on the state’s Sex Offender Registry. Calling from 989-214-7990, the scammer would identify himself as a state trooper before informing the listener that they missed a mandatory DNA test and must pay a $100 bond.
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Michigan police agencies beefing up speed limit enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Extra police will be looking for you. Dozens of police agencies across Michigan are planning extra overtime patrols to target speeders from now through February. They are reacting to an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Office...
