KIMA TV
Canceled, delayed Alaska Airlines flights continue to rack up at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to plague holiday travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, 139 domestic flights in and out of SEA have been delayed, while 34 have been canceled, according to FlightAware's online tracker. Of the 34 canceled flights, 23...
KIMA TV
Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes open for ski season
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — There is plenty of snow in the Cascades to kick off ski season. Three major ski areas in western Washington opened operations on Friday: the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass and White Pass. Opening day at Snoqualmie is limited to summit and ikon passholders, and...
KIMA TV
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
KIMA TV
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
KIMA TV
Tips for driving in snow, slush from Washington State Patrol
With slushy and snow-filled roads, drivers have been caught by surprise late this fall season. “It’s pretty crazy," said Josh Svik, on Nov. 30, who was taking a break from shoveling snow in the Redmond area. "I mean, the forecast changed a lot. I thought it was supposed to rain. Now it’s what? Five to 6 inches of snow out here.”
KIMA TV
Second flu-related death of the year confirmed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A woman in her 20s died last week in Snohomish County from the flu, marking the second death in the county from the respiratory illness and the first for the 2022-23 flu season. The woman was from Lynnwood and died at Providence Regional Medical Center...
KIMA TV
One person killed in multiple vehicle collision near Arlington
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on SR 530 between 139th Ave and 29rth St. Northeast, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to WSP, the drivers of two cars hit each other head-on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision. Two people were...
KIMA TV
DUI driver who killed passenger in 2012 arrested again for drunk driving on I-5
SEATTLE — A woman who killed her passenger after crashing while driving drunk on I-5 in Seattle 10 years ago was arrested again for suspicion of driving under the influence on I-5. According to court documents, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper pulled over 50-year-old Maria Guadalupe Hill on Nov. 15 while she drove northbound on I-5 in Seattle.
KIMA TV
Former officer testifies in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The prosecution presented its first witness Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Charges were filed against Troyer after a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier last year. He is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
KIMA TV
Teekah Lewis: New age progression photo released of toddler kidnapped in 1999
TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley. Teekah went bowling with her mother and family at New Frontier Lanes along Center Street in Tacoma on Jan. 23, 1999. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley and was reported missing around 10:30 p.m.
KIMA TV
Dispute over merging led to Tacoma road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors filed criminal charges Wednesday morning against a man accused of shooting at another car on I-5 in Tacoma, injuring an 11-year-old boy. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, of Tacoma, pled not guilty to three counts of assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $750,000 bail.
KIMA TV
Barber shot, killed while cutting 8-year-old's hair in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a barbershop in Puyallup Wednesday evening. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. at JQ's Barbershop at 112 East Stewart Street near North Meridian Street, according to Puyallup police. One person, the 43-year-old Tacoma owner of the barbershop, was shot and died at the scene, according to police.
