TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley. Teekah went bowling with her mother and family at New Frontier Lanes along Center Street in Tacoma on Jan. 23, 1999. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley and was reported missing around 10:30 p.m.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO